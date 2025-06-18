  1. Home
2025 June 18   15:48

shipping

X‑Press Feeders and COSCO SHIPPING Lines ink partnership and vessel‑leasing deal

X‑Press Feeders Group and COSCO SHIPPING Lines have signed two agreements aimed at expanding feeder‑network coverage, enhancing coordination between mainline and feeder services, and improving service reliability, according to the company's release.  

Signed on 18 June 2025 in Singapore by Francis Goh, Chief Operating Officer of X‑Press Feeders Group, and Irene Cheng Jin, Deputy Managing Director of COSCO SHIPPING Lines, the partnership agreement commits both companies to explore cooperation across feeder services in Asia, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, North Europe and Latin America.

The linked leasing agreement grants COSCO SHIPPING Lines the first option to charter newbuild vessels from X‑Press Feeders Group for deployment in joint services as needed.  

The agreements come amid increasingly stringent decarbonisation targets, shifting trade flows, and rising demand for end‑to‑end logistics.

According to Francis Goh: “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to building a more connected and sustainable shipping network. By aligning our capabilities and vision, we aim to deliver more efficient, customer‑centric solutions.” 

Founded in Singapore in 1972, X‑Press Feeders is the world’s largest independent common feeder carrier. Operating more than 100 vessels calling at over 180 ports worldwide, the company provides feed services exclusively to container operators, maintaining a neutral stance by avoiding proprietary cargo.

Formed from the merger of COSCO Container Lines and China SHIPPING Container Lines on 1 March 2016, COSCO SHIPPING Lines is a core segment of COSCO SHIPPING Group. Together with its dual brand Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), it operates 551 container vessels with a combined 3.4 million TEU capacity across 400+ routes, connecting more than 600 ports in over 140 countries. 

