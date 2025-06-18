Maersk christens Berlin Mærsk, first of new 17,480 TEU dual‑fuel methanol class

A.P. Moller – Maersk (“Maersk”) has named the first vessel in a new class of 17,480 TEU container ships equipped with dual‑fuel methanol propulsion, according to the company's release.

The naming ceremony took place on 18 June at Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) yard in Ulsan, South Korea.

The vessel, Berlin Mærsk, is the 14th dual‑fuel newbuild in Maersk’s fleet and will be followed by five sister ships in the same class.

On 7 July, Berlin Mærsk will make its first port call in Shanghai and join Maersk’s AE3 service connecting Eastern Asia and Northern Europe.

The vessel’s design closely resembles the earlier Ane Mærsk class, from which Maersk has received 12 dual‑fuel ships built by HHI.

The main difference is a wider beam that increases container capacity, making Berlin Mærsk the largest dual‑fuel ship in the fleet.

Anda Cristescu, Head of Chartering & Newbuilding at Maersk, said: “With the launch of the Berlin Mærsk class, we continue to build an ocean toolkit adaptable to multiple fuel pathways. Fleet renewal is essential for maintaining our competitive edge in ocean shipping, and it serves as a cornerstone of our commitment to decarbonisation.”

Ole Graa Jakobsen, Head of Fleet Technology at Maersk, added: “Our new Berlin Mærsk class builds on the foundation that we first laid with Laura Mærsk and later the Ane Mærsk class.”

All six vessels in the class are being built by HHI with delivery scheduled in 2025, and they will sail under the Danish flag.