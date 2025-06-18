Valenciaport container traffic dips 1.38% in May

Valenciaport handled 526,814 TEUs in May 2025, marking a 1.38% decrease (7,386 TEUs) compared with May 2024, according to the company's release.

From January 1 to May 31, total volume reached 2,345,718 TEUs—a 4.66% year-on-year increase.

Over the trailing twelve months, traffic has grown by 10.26%, totaling 5,580,230 TEUs.

Import traffic rose by 4.72% and export traffic by 17.89% for the first five months of 2025.

However, transshipment activity declined: full transshipment TEUs fell 0.95%, and empty transshipment TEUs dropped by 17.31% year-to-date.

In May alone, transshipment volumes also decreased, continuing the downward trend.

Trade with Algeria expanded significantly, with cargo tonnage up 30.80% and container traffic rising 60% in the first five months.

Algeria is now Valenciaport’s fourth-largest partner by tonnage (over 2 million tonnes) and third-largest by containers (134,729 TEUs).

China and the United States remain the top two trade partners.

Passenger movement showed mixed results: 56,654 ferry passengers in May (+7.74%) and 90,979 cruise passengers (−6.67%) compared to May 2024.

Valenciaport (Port Authority of Valencia) is a public agency overseeing the ports of Valencia, Sagunto, and Gandía, managing container, cargo, and passenger traffic. In 2024 it handled over 5.5 million TEUs, maintaining strong trade links with China and the US.