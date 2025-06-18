Kazakhstan proposes joint cargo terminal with China at Kuryk port

Central Asia and China have elevated their bilateral relations to a "comprehensive and eternal strategic partnership," Kazakhstan’s President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev said at the second Central Asia–China summit in Astana on June 17, citing data from Akorda.

The combined GDP of Central Asian states now approaches US 500 billion, with intraregional trade exceeding US 10 billion over the past five years.

In 2024, China accounted for nearly 40 % of Central Asia’s foreign trade—US 95 billion—with Kazakhstan alone contributing US 44 billion.

Nearly 5,000 Chinese-backed enterprises operate in Kazakhstan, and total Chinese investment there now exceeds US 26 billion.

Tokayev emphasized the need to deepen logistics cooperation, noting that in 2024, over 211,000 containers were transported from China through Central Asia—a 12 % increase, of which Kazakhstan handled 85 % via land routes to Europe.

Kazakhstan is improving connectivity by modernizing and digitizing Caspian ports, building new cargo terminals, and establishing a vessel production line to enhance the Trans‑Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

A joint cargo terminal with China is proposed at the port of Kuryk.

Additionally, Kazakhstan advocates linking the Belt and Road Initiative with the Western China–Western Europe corridor, TITR, and the North–South route.

In the energy sector, Tokayev emphasized Central Asia's reserves—20 % of global uranium, over 17 % of oil, 7 % of gas, and rare earths—and noted plans to sign a nuclear‑energy cooperation agreement with China.

Leaders also signed the Astana Declaration of the second summit and a Treaty on Eternal Good‑Neighbourliness, Friendship, and Cooperation, strengthening frameworks for trade, infrastructure, security, and logistics in the region.