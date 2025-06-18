Seaspan completes first LNG bunkering at Port of Nanaimo

On June 3, Seaspan ULC conducted the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering at the Port of Nanaimo, according to the company's release.

The LNG bunker vessel Seaspan Garibaldi successfully transferred liquefied natural gas at anchor to Lake Saint Anne, an LNG-powered pure car and truck carrier chartered by EUKOR and managed by Eastern Pacific Shipping Limited.

Seaspan Energy has already completed multiple LNG bunkering operations in 2025 for car carriers, tankers, container ships and cruise ships.

The Port of Nanaimo endorsed the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and Seaspan’s efforts to introduce cleaner marine fuels. Seaspan Energy is Canada’s first company to offer ship-to-ship LNG bunkering and currently operates three vessels on the West Coast of North America.

Seaspan is a Canadian marine services company based in North Vancouver, part of The Washington Companies. Seaspan operates shipyards, tugboats, barges, ferries and LNG bunkering vessels along the Pacific Northwest.