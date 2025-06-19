  1. Home
2025 June 19   10:45

shipbuilding

SeaTech Solutions and Oceania Marine Energy receive DNV AiP for 10,000 CBM ammonia bunkering vessel

Singapore-based SeaTech Solutions International (SSI) and Oceania Marine Energy, in collaboration with classification society DNV, have secured an Approval in Principle (AiP) for the design of a 10,000 cubic meter (CBM) clean ammonia bunkering vessel, named Oceania α, according to the company's release.

The announcement was made on June 18, 2025, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the three parties in April 2025 during Singapore Maritime Week.  

The vessel design incorporates advanced automation and intelligent control systems to facilitate safe and efficient ammonia handling during ship-to-ship transfers. The design aims to support the maritime industry’s transition to low- and zero-carbon fuels, particularly in Australia’s Pilbara region, a key hub for resource exports.

The AiP validates the vessel’s compliance with safety and technical standards, marking a step toward establishing ammonia as a viable marine fuel. 

“Our vessel design incorporates a high level of automation and smart control systems to ensure safe handling of ammonia, enhancing both crew safety and operational reliability during ship-to-ship transfers,” said Prabjot Singh Chopra, Vice President of Technology at SeaTech Solutions.

Nick Bentley, Managing Director at Oceania Marine Energy, stated, “Oceania is proud to have worked in tandem with DNV and SeaTech to deliver a flagship, low-emissions marine fuel solution at the heart of Australia’s heaviest resource export hub. The completion of this MOU and AiP award by DNV for our 10,000 m3 clean ammonia bunker vessel marks a major milestone in developing the supply and bunker operation foundations for the low-carbon shipping Pilbara - Asia green-corridor.”  

SeaTech Solutions International, headquartered in Singapore, is a maritime design and engineering firm specializing in innovative vessel designs and green shipping solutions.

Oceania Marine Energy is an Australian company focused on developing sustainable marine fuel supply chains, particularly in the Pilbara region, a major hub for iron ore and resource exports.

DNV, founded in 1864 and headquartered in Høvik, Norway, is a global classification society and risk management firm serving the maritime, energy, and other industries. With a presence in over 100 countries, DNV provides technical expertise, certification, and advisory services to ensure safety, sustainability, and compliance with international standards.

Topics:

DNV

bunkering

ammonia

shipbuilding

