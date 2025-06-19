DeepOcean expands subsea robotics fleet with eight new ROVs

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has announced an expansion of its remotely operated vehicle (ROV) fleet by adding eight new units to its existing fleet of nearly 60 ROVs.

Three of the new vehicles have already been delivered, with the remaining five scheduled for delivery over the next four years, alongside 13 additional units available as options, according to the company's release.

This initiative supports the adoption of modern electric ROV technology to enhance sustainable subsea operations.

DeepOcean has partnered with Kystdesign for 26 years and will collaborate on the new ROV development.

The agreement with Kystdesign includes seven ROV deliveries, with two already completed.

Argus Remote Systems recently delivered one electric work class ROV (WROV) capable of operating at depths of 1,500 meters, which will be deployed on DeepOcean’s uncrewed surface vessel USV Challenger.

Two Constructor-series WROVs from Kystdesign have been delivered and mobilized on the subsea vessel Island Ocean in 2025, with two more planned for delivery in 2026 for the vessel Orient Adventurer.

The new ROVs will be equipped with software compatible with DeepOcean’s autonomous inspection drone (AID) system, enabling pre-programmed inspections and remote operation through a proprietary digital twin platform, enhancing operations in low-visibility seabed environments.

DeepOcean is a global ocean services provider specializing in subsea survey, engineering, project management, installation, maintenance, and recycling for oil and gas, offshore renewables, deep sea minerals, and other marine sectors. DeepOcean is owned by Triton, a European investment firm. Following the acquisition of Shelf Subsea, DeepOcean’s fleet of about 60 ROVs is deployed across the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Americas for inspection, maintenance, repair, construction, and asset removal tasks.

Kystdesign is a subsea technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and underwater robotics solutions.

Argus Remote Systems is a manufacturer of remotely operated vehicles and subsea technology, providing electric work class ROVs with hydraulic capabilities.

Triton is a European mid-market private equity investor focused on business services, industrial technology, and healthcare sectors. Triton actively supports portfolio companies like DeepOcean to grow and maximize value creation.