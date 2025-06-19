Port of Los Angeles completes construction of Berths 177-182 wharf restoration project

The Port of Los Angeles has completed the $22.7 million Berths 177-182 Wharf Restoration project along the East Basin Channel in Wilmington, according to the company's release.

Approved by the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners in September 2023, construction began in November 2023 and involved building approximately 382 linear feet of concrete wharf, 62 feet wide.

The project also included slope erosion repairs and bollard upgrades. The new concrete wharf replaces the original timber wharf, which was extensively damaged in a 2014 fire.

The design complies with the Port’s seismic code to enhance long-term resiliency.

Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka stated, “The completion of this project on the heels of the catastrophic Eaton and Palisades fires is a stark reminder of the need to rebuild with long-term resiliency as a top priority. We’re proud to deliver this key infrastructure project as steel-handling operations remain uninterrupted.”

The project supports terminal operator Pasha Stevedoring & Terminals in continuing the shipping and receiving of steel products such as coils of sheet metal, wire rods, tubing, piping, and rebar.

Pasha operates a 40-acre steel-handling facility with covered on-dock warehouses totaling 116,000 square feet.

The Port of Los Angeles is the largest steel-handling port on the West Coast.

Pasha also operates two marine terminals at the Port, including the site of the Green Omni Terminal Project, which features zero- and near-zero emissions equipment and vehicles.

Construction was completed by the Reyes/Larison Joint Venture of Pomona, California.

The Port of Los Angeles is North America’s leading trade gateway and has been the No. 1 container port in the U.S. for 25 consecutive years.

In 2024, the Port generated $333 billion in trade and handled 10.3 million container units.

The Port focuses on community investment, sustainability, workforce development, and infrastructure improvement.

Its operations support one in nine jobs across Southern California counties including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura.

