Kawasaki Kisen holds naming ceremony for second Northern Lights CO2 carrier “Northern Pathfinder”

On June 17, 2025, a naming ceremony was held in Oslo, Norway, for the liquefied CO2 carrier “Northern Pathfinder,” newly built for Northern Lights JV DA (Northern Lights), according to the company's release.

The vessel is the second of three identical ships for which Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) has been contracted for ship management. The vessel will be managed by “K” LINE ENERGY SHIPPING (UK) LIMITED, a London-based subsidiary of “K” LINE.

The naming coincided with the Longship Launch Event, organized by the Norwegian Ministry of Energy, marking the official start of the Longship project.

The “Northern Pathfinder” will be deployed in the world’s first full-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain project. It will transport liquefied CO2 from capture facilities in Norway to a receiving station in Øygarden.

Delivered by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. on December 27, 2024, the vessel has since been relocated to Norway. Operations for the Northern Lights project are scheduled to begin in summer 2025, with “Northern Pathfinder” and the first vessel, “Northern Pioneer,” commencing liquefied CO2 transportation.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) is a major Japanese shipping company engaged in the operation of various vessels including bulk carriers, container ships, and specialized ships.

Northern Lights is a joint venture established in March 2021 by Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies. The company is responsible for transporting and storing liquefied CO2 captured from industrial sources in Norway. It is a key component of the Longship project, which is the world’s first full-scale international CCS project under the Norwegian government’s leadership.

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry is a major Chinese shipbuilding company located in Dalian, China.