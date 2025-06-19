LR delivers classification for world-first WindWings® Aframax tanker ‘BRANDS HATCH’

LR has played a central role in the delivery of BRANDS HATCH, the world’s first newbuild Aframax tanker equipped with wind-assisted propulsion, according to LR's release.

The vessel, built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (SWS) for Union Maritime Limited (UML), has a deadweight of 114,000 tonnes and is currently the most powerful wind-assisted cargo ship in operation.

The naming ceremony took place at SWS in Shanghai last week. The LR-classed tanker features three 37.5-metre-tall WindWings® developed by UK-based BAR Technologies.

These rigid sails use intelligent aerodynamic adjustments to optimize thrust, thereby reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

Verified performance data shows reductions in daily fuel use by up to 14.5 tonnes and CO₂ emissions by up to 45 tonnes under ideal wind conditions at 20 knots.

Annually, the vessel is expected to save 12% on fuel, equivalent to nearly 5,000 tonnes of CO₂ reduction.

LR provided full technical services including Approval in Principle (AiP), HAZID/HAZOP processes, design appraisal, and coordination with flag authorities to ensure safety and compliance.

LR also supervised installation and sea trials that confirmed the system’s performance.

Tom Wolodarsky, Senior Surveyor at LR, commented that the project demonstrates wind-assisted propulsion is commercially viable and supports decarbonisation efforts.

Tony Han from LR highlighted their technical expertise throughout the process and expressed interest in expanding collaboration on this technology.

John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies, noted this vessel is part of UML’s energy transition strategy, with another similar vessel already under construction at Yangzijiang Shipyard.

Lloyd’s Register is a global classification society and technical consultancy organization that provides classification, certification, and advisory services for ships and offshore structures. It supports the maritime industry’s safety, performance, and environmental compliance efforts, including innovative technologies for decarbonisation.

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding is a major Chinese shipbuilding company located in Shanghai, specializing in the construction of large commercial vessels including tankers, bulk carriers, and container ships. It is part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

Union Maritime Limited (UML) is a shipping company operating a fleet of crude oil tankers and other vessels. The company is involved in deploying advanced technology to improve environmental performance and efficiency in maritime transport.

BAR Technologies is a UK-based engineering company specializing in innovative marine technologies, including the development of WindWings® rigid sails. These solutions aim to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions through wind-assisted propulsion.

China Merchants Energy Tech is a technology company focused on manufacturing and supplying clean energy and marine technology products, including the production of WindWings® in Shanghai.