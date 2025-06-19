  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. LR delivers classification for world-first WindWings® Aframax tanker ‘BRANDS HATCH’

2025 June 19   12:41

shipbuilding

LR delivers classification for world-first WindWings® Aframax tanker ‘BRANDS HATCH’

LR has played a central role in the delivery of BRANDS HATCH, the world’s first newbuild Aframax tanker equipped with wind-assisted propulsion, according to LR's release.

The vessel, built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (SWS) for Union Maritime Limited (UML), has a deadweight of 114,000 tonnes and is currently the most powerful wind-assisted cargo ship in operation.

The naming ceremony took place at SWS in Shanghai last week.  The LR-classed tanker features three 37.5-metre-tall WindWings® developed by UK-based BAR Technologies.

These rigid sails use intelligent aerodynamic adjustments to optimize thrust, thereby reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

Verified performance data shows reductions in daily fuel use by up to 14.5 tonnes and CO₂ emissions by up to 45 tonnes under ideal wind conditions at 20 knots.

Annually, the vessel is expected to save 12% on fuel, equivalent to nearly 5,000 tonnes of CO₂ reduction.  

LR provided full technical services including Approval in Principle (AiP), HAZID/HAZOP processes, design appraisal, and coordination with flag authorities to ensure safety and compliance.

LR also supervised installation and sea trials that confirmed the system’s performance.  

Tom Wolodarsky, Senior Surveyor at LR, commented that the project demonstrates wind-assisted propulsion is commercially viable and supports decarbonisation efforts.

Tony Han from LR highlighted their technical expertise throughout the process and expressed interest in expanding collaboration on this technology.

John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies, noted this vessel is part of UML’s energy transition strategy, with another similar vessel already under construction at Yangzijiang Shipyard.  

Lloyd’s Register is a global classification society and technical consultancy organization that provides classification, certification, and advisory services for ships and offshore structures. It supports the maritime industry’s safety, performance, and environmental compliance efforts, including innovative technologies for decarbonisation.  

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding is a major Chinese shipbuilding company located in Shanghai, specializing in the construction of large commercial vessels including tankers, bulk carriers, and container ships. It is part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).  

Union Maritime Limited (UML) is a shipping company operating a fleet of crude oil tankers and other vessels. The company is involved in deploying advanced technology to improve environmental performance and efficiency in maritime transport. 

BAR Technologies is a UK-based engineering company specializing in innovative marine technologies, including the development of WindWings® rigid sails. These solutions aim to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions through wind-assisted propulsion. 

China Merchants Energy Tech is a technology company focused on manufacturing and supplying clean energy and marine technology products, including the production of WindWings® in Shanghai.

Topics:

LR

tankers

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:08

Kalmar introduces “Automation as a Service” subscription model

17:40

Solstad Offshore ASA secures four-year contract with Petrobras for CSV Normand Flower

17:38

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 25, 2025

17:07

Nuclear concept from HHI and HD KSOE receives ABS approval

16:59

IINO Lines and Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy sign MoU on alternative marine fuels

16:25

IMO, ILO, ICS, and ITF call for coordinated action to protect seafarers’ rights

15:42

$161 mln funding secured for Houston Ship Channel expansion in FY26

15:14

Seaspan begins sea trials for Canada’s new offshore oceanographic science vessel

14:43

Brine-based firefighting system now operational on world’s longest RoPAX route

14:24

ABS and HD Hyundai Samho to collaborate on AI-based smart shipyard

13:10

DeepOcean expands subsea robotics fleet with eight new ROVs

12:01

Van Oord christens Boreas, largest and most sustainable offshore wind installation vessel

11:50

Port of Los Angeles completes construction of Berths 177-182 wharf restoration project

11:07

Kawasaki Kisen holds naming ceremony for second Northern Lights CO2 carrier “Northern Pathfinder”

10:45

SeaTech Solutions and Oceania Marine Energy receive DNV AiP for 10,000 CBM ammonia bunkering vessel

10:14

Northwest Seaport Alliance container volumes up 10.2% year-to-date in May

2025 June 18

18:05

Italian engineering group RINA buys Finnish Foreship

17:35

Seaspan completes first LNG bunkering at Port of Nanaimo

17:21

Kazakhstan proposes joint cargo terminal with China at Kuryk port

16:42

Valenciaport container traffic dips 1.38% in May

16:13

Maersk christens Berlin Mærsk, first of new 17,480 TEU dual‑fuel methanol class

15:48

X‑Press Feeders and COSCO SHIPPING Lines ink partnership and vessel‑leasing deal

15:13

Long Beach cargo volumes fall 8.2% in May

14:53

DP World Egypt marks historic week with LNG vessel arrival, record iron ore delivery and cruise call

14:23

Konecranes expands electric container handler footprint with Bangladesh order

13:53

AtoB@C Shipping receives Biomar as construction of last hybrid vessel starts

13:41

Kongsberg Maritime wins contract to supply 17 azimuth thrusters to Sanmar Shipyards

13:12

IMO Secretary-General urges swift action after UN Ocean Conference

12:44

Uni‑Tankers boosts revenue by 24 % and expands fleet to record size

12:23

MODEC, Terra Drone renew R&D partnership to advance FPSO tank inspections

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news