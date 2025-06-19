  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Van Oord christens Boreas, largest and most sustainable offshore wind installation vessel

2025 June 19   12:01

shipbuilding

Van Oord christens Boreas, largest and most sustainable offshore wind installation vessel

Van Oord officially christened its new offshore wind installation vessel, Boreas, in Rotterdam on 18 June 2025, according to the company's release.

Boreas is the largest and most sustainable offshore wind installation vessel globally.

It is equipped to transport and install next-generation foundations and turbines for offshore wind farms.  

The vessel measures 175 metres in length and has a crane boom height of 155 metres, capable of lifting over 3,000 tonnes.

It can install offshore wind turbines exceeding 20 MW with heights comparable to the Eiffel Tower.

Boreas operates on dual fuel-methanol engines, reducing its carbon footprint by over 78%.

It also features Selective Catalytic Reduction technology to lower nitrogen oxide emissions and includes a battery pack exceeding 6,000 kilowatt-hours to reduce fuel consumption further.  

Following the christening, Boreas will undertake its first project at the Nordseecluster offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

This project is a joint venture between RWE (51%) and Norges Bank Management Investment (49%).

Van Oord’s scope involves installing 104 extended monopiles and scour protection.

The 1.6 GW wind farm cluster is expected to supply renewable energy equivalent to the needs of 1,600,000 German households.  

Van Oord also announced it became the first marine contractor to have its climate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The approval aligns the company’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals with the 1.5°C pathway of the Paris Agreement.

Van Oord is a Dutch marine contractor specializing in dredging, offshore infrastructure, and marine engineering projects. The company focuses on sustainable solutions in the energy transition, including offshore wind installation and marine construction.

RWE is a German multinational energy company engaged in renewable energy generation, conventional power generation, and energy trading.

Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) manages the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global, often referred to as the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund. 

Topics:

shipbuilding

Van Oord

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:08

Kalmar introduces “Automation as a Service” subscription model

17:40

Solstad Offshore ASA secures four-year contract with Petrobras for CSV Normand Flower

17:38

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 25, 2025

17:07

Nuclear concept from HHI and HD KSOE receives ABS approval

16:59

IINO Lines and Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy sign MoU on alternative marine fuels

16:25

IMO, ILO, ICS, and ITF call for coordinated action to protect seafarers’ rights

15:42

$161 mln funding secured for Houston Ship Channel expansion in FY26

15:14

Seaspan begins sea trials for Canada’s new offshore oceanographic science vessel

14:43

Brine-based firefighting system now operational on world’s longest RoPAX route

14:24

ABS and HD Hyundai Samho to collaborate on AI-based smart shipyard

13:10

DeepOcean expands subsea robotics fleet with eight new ROVs

12:41

LR delivers classification for world-first WindWings® Aframax tanker ‘BRANDS HATCH’

11:50

Port of Los Angeles completes construction of Berths 177-182 wharf restoration project

11:07

Kawasaki Kisen holds naming ceremony for second Northern Lights CO2 carrier “Northern Pathfinder”

10:45

SeaTech Solutions and Oceania Marine Energy receive DNV AiP for 10,000 CBM ammonia bunkering vessel

10:14

Northwest Seaport Alliance container volumes up 10.2% year-to-date in May

2025 June 18

18:05

Italian engineering group RINA buys Finnish Foreship

17:35

Seaspan completes first LNG bunkering at Port of Nanaimo

17:21

Kazakhstan proposes joint cargo terminal with China at Kuryk port

16:42

Valenciaport container traffic dips 1.38% in May

16:13

Maersk christens Berlin Mærsk, first of new 17,480 TEU dual‑fuel methanol class

15:48

X‑Press Feeders and COSCO SHIPPING Lines ink partnership and vessel‑leasing deal

15:13

Long Beach cargo volumes fall 8.2% in May

14:53

DP World Egypt marks historic week with LNG vessel arrival, record iron ore delivery and cruise call

14:23

Konecranes expands electric container handler footprint with Bangladesh order

13:53

AtoB@C Shipping receives Biomar as construction of last hybrid vessel starts

13:41

Kongsberg Maritime wins contract to supply 17 azimuth thrusters to Sanmar Shipyards

13:12

IMO Secretary-General urges swift action after UN Ocean Conference

12:44

Uni‑Tankers boosts revenue by 24 % and expands fleet to record size

12:23

MODEC, Terra Drone renew R&D partnership to advance FPSO tank inspections

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news