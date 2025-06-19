  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  ABS and HD Hyundai Samho to collaborate on AI-based smart shipyard

2025 June 19   14:24

shipbuilding

ABS and HD Hyundai Samho to collaborate on AI-based smart shipyard

ABS and HD Hyundai Samho have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on developing an artificial intelligence (AI)-based smart shipyard, according to ABS's release.

The agreement creates a framework for both organizations to apply smart technologies including AI, automation, and robotics to identify process improvements at the HD Hyundai Samho shipyard.  

ABS will use its established Guide for Smart Technologies for Shipyards as part of the review process.

Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO, stated, “Advanced technologies are transforming shipyard operations and opening new avenues for progress. Intelligent systems show promise for elevating health, safety and quality standards, driving efficiency and innovation in contemporary shipbuilding. We welcome this opportunity to work with HD Hyundai Samho to explore new applications of smart technologies to optimize shipyard operations.”  

Hwan-Gyu Kim, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of HD Hyundai Samho, commented, “HD Hyundai Samho is standing at the center of the digital transformation crossroad. We should move forward from shipbuilding automation and digitalization to AI and data-driven decision-making for survival. This AI-based digital transformation will not be achieved without appropriate collaborations. HD Hyundai Samho and ABS are working together to identify the right technologies and strategies to enhance the future of shipbuilding.”

ABS (American Bureau of Shipping) is a classification society and a leading provider of technical and engineering services to the marine and offshore industries.

HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding company specializing in the construction of large vessels, offshore structures, and marine equipment. 

Topics:

digitalisation

shipbuilding

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

ABS

On Main

To the newsfeed

