Brine-based firefighting system now operational on world’s longest RoPAX route

A new brine-based firefighting system developed by Skansi Offshore in cooperation with KNUD E. HANSEN is now operational aboard Norrøna, which sails the world’s longest RoPAX route, according to the company's release.

The system is also planned for installation on two new RoRo vessels currently under construction.

The technology targets electric vehicle (EV) fires by delivering cold, saturated brine directly inside the vehicle cabin through a penetrated window, rapidly cooling the battery cells, limiting oxygen exposure, suppressing flammable materials, and short-circuiting the battery to stop thermal runaway.

This method contrasts with traditional external fire suppression systems, which often fail to extinguish the core of battery fires.

In a full-scale test in the Faroe Islands, the system extinguished a fully developed EV fire in under one hour, compared to lithium-ion battery fires which can burn for over 24 hours and reignite repeatedly.

Key benefits include natural ingredients (salt and water), environmental safety, cost-effectiveness, compatibility with standard firefighting equipment, and retrofit capability on existing RoRo and RoPAX vessels.

The system features a 16 m³ pre-cooled brine tank at -19°C, a redundant pump system, a heat exchanger connected to the vessel’s refrigeration, and integration with ship automation systems.

Finn Wollesen, Managing Director of KNUD E. HANSEN USA Inc., stated, “We believe this system sets a new standard. It’s low-tech in the best way – reliable, proven, and easily maintainable. Most importantly, it addresses the real issue: HEAT – not just the flames, but the fire inside the battery.”

Frederik Jonassen, Lead Engineer of the Brine System, added, “Most systems act externally. Ours delivers cold brine inside the car, as close to the battery pack as possible. It cools, displaces flammable gases, and helps short-circuit and depower the battery. The high salinity also absorbs heat efficiently and limits fire spread. It’s an elegant way to break the thermal runaway process before it escalates.”

Skansi Offshore specializes in maritime safety solutions and technology development. They focus on creating innovative systems for fire suppression, environmental protection, and operational safety in offshore and maritime industries.

KNUD E. HANSEN is an international naval architecture and marine engineering consultancy.