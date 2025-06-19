  1. Home
2025 June 19   15:14

shipbuilding

Seaspan begins sea trials for Canada’s new offshore oceanographic science vessel

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Naalak Nappaaluk, the Canadian Coast Guard’s new Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel (OOSV), commenced sea trials this week in North Vancouver, according to the company's release.

The vessel sailed from Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards, where final outfitting, installation, and commissioning have been underway since its launch in August 2024.  

Sea trials represent the final major phase of the shipbuilding process before delivery.

Over the coming weeks, specialists from Seaspan, the Canadian Coast Guard, and key equipment suppliers will conduct full-scale tests on the West Coast.

These exercises will verify the performance of the ship’s mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, scientific, communications, navigation, fire, and safety systems to ensure all operate as designed.  

Following successful sea trials, CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk is scheduled for delivery to the Canadian Coast Guard by the end of summer 2025.

The vessel will then be based at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography in Halifax, Nova Scotia.  

This event follows several other significant milestones at Seaspan within the past six months, including the launch of HMCS Protecteur and the commencement of steel cutting for the Canadian Coast Guard’s new heavy Polar Icebreaker.  

Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, added, “The future Canadian Coast Guard Ship Naalak Nappaaluk will provide world-class capabilities for the Coast Guard’s scientific research and missions for decades to come. Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, we are building modern and capable vessels for Canada’s fleet while generating economic benefits across the country.” 

The CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk is a Polar Class 6 vessel, with a displacement of 5,058 tonnes, measuring 88 meters in length and 17.6 meters in width. It will accommodate up to 60 personnel.

The OOSV will serve Fisheries and Oceans Canada as a primary oceanographic science platform, supporting habitat management, marine surveys, and scientific research on ocean currents and the seabed. It will also support Canadian Coast Guard operations such as Search and Rescue.  

Since 2012, Seaspan has contributed $5.7 billion to Canada’s GDP and created or sustained over 7,000 jobs annually, according to Deloitte’s economic analysis. 

Seaspan is a leading Canadian ship design, engineering, shipbuilding, and repair company with facilities in North Vancouver and Victoria. It employs approximately 4,300 workers and undertakes complex projects for government and private clients.

The Canadian Coast Guard is a federal agency responsible for maritime safety, environmental protection, and search and rescue operations in Canadian waters. It operates a fleet of vessels including icebreakers, science research ships, and patrol vessels to fulfill its mandate. 

