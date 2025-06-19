$161 mln funding secured for Houston Ship Channel expansion in FY26

The President Trump’s fiscal year (FY) 2026 budget includes an allocation of $161 million for the Houston Ship Channel Expansion – Project 11, according to the company's release.

Additionally, $53.6 million has been allocated in the FY 2026 Operations and Maintenance (O&M) budget for the Houston Ship Channel, the nation’s top-ranked waterway.

These allocations supplement $33 million for Project 11 construction and $98 million for O&M in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) FY 2025 Workplan.

Several sections of Project 11 are complete and have reduced daylight restrictions by up to two hours each way, increasing two-way vessel traffic efficiency.

Later this summer, Port Houston will finish the remaining Port-led dredging between Bayport Ship Channel and Barbours Cut Ship Channel.

The USACE will lead work on the remaining portions at Barbours Cut and the upper Turning Basin.

Completion of Project 11 is scheduled for 2029.

Port Houston owns and operates public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including major breakbulk and container terminals. It serves as a strategic leader and advocate for the channel, which is the largest port by waterborne tonnage in the U.S.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is a federal agency responsible for public engineering, design, and construction management, including waterway navigation projects.