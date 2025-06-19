  1. Home
2025 June 19   16:25

shipping

IMO, ILO, ICS, and ITF call for coordinated action to protect seafarers’ rights

High-level representatives from the International Maritime Organization (IMO), International Labour Organization (ILO), International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), and International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) convened at IMO Headquarters in London to reaffirm their commitment to the fair treatment and due process of seafarers detained in connection with their professional duties, according to IMO's release.

Participants emphasized the urgent need for seafarers to be treated with dignity and full respect for their human rights, and called for swift repatriation in line with the IMO/ILO Guidelines.

The ongoing issue of unfair criminalization of seafarers was recognized as a significant concern affecting both seafarers and the maritime industry, impacting industry confidence.  

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez stated, “Global trade depends on the people — the seafarers — who are onboard ships day in, day out. The well-being of seafarers must remain a shared global priority.”

Ms. Corinne Vargha, Director of the International Labour Standards Department at ILO, highlighted the importance of ratifying and enforcing the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) to protect seafarers, saying, “ILO remains committed to use all the mechanisms at its disposal to support seafarers faced with these dreadful situations.”  

Thomas Kazakos, Secretary General of the ICS, reiterated the need for strengthened cooperation to safeguard seafarers against unfair criminalization.

Stephen Cotton, ITF General Secretary, described seafarer criminalization as a growing crisis requiring coordinated action and implementation beyond existing policies.  

The event included firsthand case studies from seafarers, port officials, supply chain actors, and shipowners.

The IMO and ILO, supported by the ILO–IMO Tripartite Working Group, have adopted Guidelines on Fair Treatment of Seafarers Detained in Connection with Alleged Crimes.

These guidelines, approved by the IMO Legal Committee in April, address due process, protection from arbitrary detention, and maintenance of wages, medical care, and repatriation rights during legal proceedings.  

Participants called for practical outcomes including judiciary training, stronger coordination between member states and industry, legal support from insurers, and measures to ensure supply chain stability.

There was consensus that seafarers should not bear the financial or legal burdens stemming from detention or abandonment. 

International Maritime Organization (IMO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping.

International Labour Organization (ILO) is a UN agency that sets international labor standards and promotes rights at work.

International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) is the principal international trade association for the shipping industry, representing shipowners and operators globally.

International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) is a global union federation representing transport workers, including seafarers. 

