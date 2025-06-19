  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. IINO Lines and Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy sign MoU on alternative marine fuels

2025 June 19   16:59

alternative fuels

IINO Lines and Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy sign MoU on alternative marine fuels

IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (“IINO Lines”) and Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy (“Fratelli Cosulich”) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at expanding their collaboration in alternative marine fuels, according to the company's release.

The partnership will focus on the development of methanol, LNG and ammonia bunkering capabilities.

Under the MoU, the companies will engage in joint initiatives, share market insights and leverage each other’s networks to connect with potential suppliers and stakeholders in the alternative fuels sector.  

Yusuke Otani, President of IINO Lines, stated, “We are proud to announce the partnership with Fratelli Cosulich for initiatives in alternative marine fuels. Both companies have extensive history in the shipping industry. The joint development will enable a holistic approach for building a supply chain of alternative marine fuels.”

Timothy Cosulich, CEO of Fratelli Cosulich Group, added, “As we navigate the energy transition, partnerships like the one we announce today with IINO Lines are essential in shaping the future of sustainable shipping. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to drive the adoption of cleaner marine fuels and contribute to the decarbonization of global shipping.”

IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (IINO Lines) operates globally with offices in Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, London and Houston. It owns and manages 87 vessels as of 31 March 2025, including 4 VLCCs, 33 chemical tankers, 19 dry bulk carriers, 7 large gas carriers and 24 small gas carriers. The company specializes in transporting crude oil, LNG, LPG, petrochemicals and bulk cargoes.  

Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy is a division of the Fratelli Cosulich Group with over 50 years of experience spanning 12 countries, focusing on bunker trading, ship management and physical fuel supply. It operates strategic hubs in Singapore and Genoa and maintains a fleet that includes LNG‑fuelled vessels and methanol‑ready units. 

Topics:

alternative fuels

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:08

Kalmar introduces “Automation as a Service” subscription model

17:40

Solstad Offshore ASA secures four-year contract with Petrobras for CSV Normand Flower

17:38

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 25, 2025

17:07

Nuclear concept from HHI and HD KSOE receives ABS approval

16:25

IMO, ILO, ICS, and ITF call for coordinated action to protect seafarers’ rights

15:42

$161 mln funding secured for Houston Ship Channel expansion in FY26

15:14

Seaspan begins sea trials for Canada’s new offshore oceanographic science vessel

14:43

Brine-based firefighting system now operational on world’s longest RoPAX route

14:24

ABS and HD Hyundai Samho to collaborate on AI-based smart shipyard

13:10

DeepOcean expands subsea robotics fleet with eight new ROVs

12:41

LR delivers classification for world-first WindWings® Aframax tanker ‘BRANDS HATCH’

12:01

Van Oord christens Boreas, largest and most sustainable offshore wind installation vessel

11:50

Port of Los Angeles completes construction of Berths 177-182 wharf restoration project

11:07

Kawasaki Kisen holds naming ceremony for second Northern Lights CO2 carrier “Northern Pathfinder”

10:45

SeaTech Solutions and Oceania Marine Energy receive DNV AiP for 10,000 CBM ammonia bunkering vessel

10:14

Northwest Seaport Alliance container volumes up 10.2% year-to-date in May

2025 June 18

18:05

Italian engineering group RINA buys Finnish Foreship

17:35

Seaspan completes first LNG bunkering at Port of Nanaimo

17:21

Kazakhstan proposes joint cargo terminal with China at Kuryk port

16:42

Valenciaport container traffic dips 1.38% in May

16:13

Maersk christens Berlin Mærsk, first of new 17,480 TEU dual‑fuel methanol class

15:48

X‑Press Feeders and COSCO SHIPPING Lines ink partnership and vessel‑leasing deal

15:13

Long Beach cargo volumes fall 8.2% in May

14:53

DP World Egypt marks historic week with LNG vessel arrival, record iron ore delivery and cruise call

14:23

Konecranes expands electric container handler footprint with Bangladesh order

13:53

AtoB@C Shipping receives Biomar as construction of last hybrid vessel starts

13:41

Kongsberg Maritime wins contract to supply 17 azimuth thrusters to Sanmar Shipyards

13:12

IMO Secretary-General urges swift action after UN Ocean Conference

12:44

Uni‑Tankers boosts revenue by 24 % and expands fleet to record size

12:23

MODEC, Terra Drone renew R&D partnership to advance FPSO tank inspections

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news