IINO Lines and Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy sign MoU on alternative marine fuels

IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (“IINO Lines”) and Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy (“Fratelli Cosulich”) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at expanding their collaboration in alternative marine fuels, according to the company's release.

The partnership will focus on the development of methanol, LNG and ammonia bunkering capabilities.

Under the MoU, the companies will engage in joint initiatives, share market insights and leverage each other’s networks to connect with potential suppliers and stakeholders in the alternative fuels sector.

Yusuke Otani, President of IINO Lines, stated, “We are proud to announce the partnership with Fratelli Cosulich for initiatives in alternative marine fuels. Both companies have extensive history in the shipping industry. The joint development will enable a holistic approach for building a supply chain of alternative marine fuels.”

Timothy Cosulich, CEO of Fratelli Cosulich Group, added, “As we navigate the energy transition, partnerships like the one we announce today with IINO Lines are essential in shaping the future of sustainable shipping. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to drive the adoption of cleaner marine fuels and contribute to the decarbonization of global shipping.”

IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (IINO Lines) operates globally with offices in Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, London and Houston. It owns and manages 87 vessels as of 31 March 2025, including 4 VLCCs, 33 chemical tankers, 19 dry bulk carriers, 7 large gas carriers and 24 small gas carriers. The company specializes in transporting crude oil, LNG, LPG, petrochemicals and bulk cargoes.

Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy is a division of the Fratelli Cosulich Group with over 50 years of experience spanning 12 countries, focusing on bunker trading, ship management and physical fuel supply. It operates strategic hubs in Singapore and Genoa and maintains a fleet that includes LNG‑fuelled vessels and methanol‑ready units.