2025 June 19   18:08

Kalmar introduces “Automation as a Service” subscription model

Kalmar has launched Automation as a Service, a subscription-based model aimed at ensuring successful and efficient automation deployment in marine container terminals and intermodal sites, according to the company's release.

The service is designed to accelerate time-to-value and foster long-term, performance-focused partnerships with customers.  

Under the new model, Kalmar separates equipment delivery from automation software deployment and optimization services, enabling terminal and automation design to begin immediately using a digital twin running on the same Kalmar One software deployed in the terminal.

This virtual setup, combined with Kalmar’s experience, allows collaborative design and integration testing ahead of the go-live date, facilitating early gap identification and optimization to deliver high-performing automated operations from day one.  

Automation as a Service ensures that both Kalmar and terminal operators share aligned KPIs and performance-based contracts, establishing a framework for continuous optimization and improvement across the solution’s lifecycle.

Additionally, the service model includes automation delivery and licensing within a subscription agreement, shifting part of the investment from capex to opex.  

Juuso Kanner, Vice President, Automation Business Line at Kalmar, stated: “Automation as a Service is about delivering long‑term customer value throughout their entire automation journey. Shifting the focus away from short‑term milestones towards accelerated time‑to‑value and continuous improvement throughout the terminal lifetime means we are better placed to act as a true partner for our customers, helping them to realise the full value of their investments.”

Kalmar specialises in material handling solutions for ports, terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing, and logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, it operates in over 120 countries and employs around 5,200 people. In 2024, Kalmar achieved approximately €1.7 billion in sales.

