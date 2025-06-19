  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Solstad Offshore ASA secures four-year contract with Petrobras for CSV Normand Flower

2025 June 19   17:40

offshore

Solstad Offshore ASA secures four-year contract with Petrobras for CSV Normand Flower

Solstad Offshore ASA (SOFF) has finalized a four-year contract with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) for the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Flower, owned by Solstad Maritime ASA (SOMA), according to the company's release.

The announcement follows a stock exchange notice dated April 30, 2025, which reported the contract award subject to board approval.

Solstad Offshore confirmed that the approval has been granted, and the contract is now signed.  

The contract, valued at approximately USD 115 million excluding remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services, will commence in January 2026.

The Normand Flower will operate under a bareboat charter agreement from SOMA to SOFF, with SOFF serving as the contract holder with Petrobras.

This contract is part of a series of awards Solstad Offshore has secured with Petrobras in 2025.

On April 30, 2025, the company announced contracts for two anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels, later identified as Normand Sigma and Normand Sirius, also owned by SOMA, with a combined gross value of approximately USD 210 million.

These vessels are set to begin operations in the first quarter of 2026.

Additionally, a four-year contract for the AHTS Normand Turquesa was announced on May 6, 2025, with operations starting in February 2026.

The Brazilian offshore market remains active, with Petrobras recently awarding exploration rights for 13 blocks in the Foz do Amazonas and Pelotas basins during Brazil’s 5th Permanent Concession Offer Cycle on June 17, 2025.

The state-owned company plans to commission 52 vessels by the end of 2026, investing 29 billion reais (USD 5.12 billion), according to a statement by Petrobras CEO Magda Chambriard on May 29, 2025.

Solstad Offshore ASA is a global provider of offshore service vessels, primarily serving the oil and gas industry. The company operates a fleet of anchor handling tug supply (AHTS), construction support vessels (CSV), and platform supply vessels (PSV). With offices in Norway, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Philippines, Solstad Offshore supports operations across Europe, Brazil, Australia, and Asia. The company holds a 27.3% stake in Solstad Maritime ASA and reported strong vessel utilization in Q1 2025.  

Established in 1953 and headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Petrobras is a state-controlled multinational corporation specializing in the exploration, production, refining, and transportation of oil and natural gas. As one of the world’s leading deepwater exploration companies, Petrobras operates extensively in Brazil’s offshore basins, including the Foz do Amazonas, Santos, and Pelotas basins. 

Topics:

Solstad

Petrobras

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:08

Kalmar introduces “Automation as a Service” subscription model

17:38

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 25, 2025

17:07

Nuclear concept from HHI and HD KSOE receives ABS approval

16:59

IINO Lines and Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy sign MoU on alternative marine fuels

16:25

IMO, ILO, ICS, and ITF call for coordinated action to protect seafarers’ rights

15:42

$161 mln funding secured for Houston Ship Channel expansion in FY26

15:14

Seaspan begins sea trials for Canada’s new offshore oceanographic science vessel

14:43

Brine-based firefighting system now operational on world’s longest RoPAX route

14:24

ABS and HD Hyundai Samho to collaborate on AI-based smart shipyard

13:10

DeepOcean expands subsea robotics fleet with eight new ROVs

12:41

LR delivers classification for world-first WindWings® Aframax tanker ‘BRANDS HATCH’

12:01

Van Oord christens Boreas, largest and most sustainable offshore wind installation vessel

11:50

Port of Los Angeles completes construction of Berths 177-182 wharf restoration project

11:07

Kawasaki Kisen holds naming ceremony for second Northern Lights CO2 carrier “Northern Pathfinder”

10:45

SeaTech Solutions and Oceania Marine Energy receive DNV AiP for 10,000 CBM ammonia bunkering vessel

10:14

Northwest Seaport Alliance container volumes up 10.2% year-to-date in May

2025 June 18

18:05

Italian engineering group RINA buys Finnish Foreship

17:35

Seaspan completes first LNG bunkering at Port of Nanaimo

17:21

Kazakhstan proposes joint cargo terminal with China at Kuryk port

16:42

Valenciaport container traffic dips 1.38% in May

16:13

Maersk christens Berlin Mærsk, first of new 17,480 TEU dual‑fuel methanol class

15:48

X‑Press Feeders and COSCO SHIPPING Lines ink partnership and vessel‑leasing deal

15:13

Long Beach cargo volumes fall 8.2% in May

14:53

DP World Egypt marks historic week with LNG vessel arrival, record iron ore delivery and cruise call

14:23

Konecranes expands electric container handler footprint with Bangladesh order

13:53

AtoB@C Shipping receives Biomar as construction of last hybrid vessel starts

13:41

Kongsberg Maritime wins contract to supply 17 azimuth thrusters to Sanmar Shipyards

13:12

IMO Secretary-General urges swift action after UN Ocean Conference

12:44

Uni‑Tankers boosts revenue by 24 % and expands fleet to record size

12:23

MODEC, Terra Drone renew R&D partnership to advance FPSO tank inspections

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news