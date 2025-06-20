HD Hyundai accelerates entry into European cruise ship market with solid oxide fuel cell technology

HD Hyundai announced the development of fuel cell technology for cruise ships in response to global decarbonization trends, according to the company's release.

The company’s affiliates — HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, HD Europe Research & Development Center, and HD Hydrogen — signed a Joint Development Project (JDP) agreement with DNV, a global classification society, and TUI Cruises, a major German cruise operator.

The project will focus on applying Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) systems to cruise ships.

SOFC technology generates electricity by reacting hydrogen with oxygen without combustion, resulting in significantly lower carbon and pollutant emissions.

It offers higher efficiency and reduced noise and vibration compared to conventional engine systems, making it suitable for high-power cruise vessels.

The project aims to develop SOFC technology tailored to the European market, where strict environmental regulations and demand for clean energy solutions are increasing.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering and the HD Europe Research & Development Center will develop safety design standards for SOFC system application over eight months from June 2025 to February 2026.

HD Hydrogen will analyze SOFC system performance under various operating conditions.

Additionally, HD Hyundai plans to develop waste heat recovery technologies and explore carbon capture and storage solutions to further reduce emissions.

DNV will support regulatory compliance and safety, while TUI Cruises will provide operational data and installation requirements.

HD Hyundai aims to strengthen its global competitiveness in maritime decarbonization through this joint development project.

According to Grand View Research, the global SOFC market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.7% until 2030, reaching USD 7.12 billion (KRW 9.81 trillion), driven by rising clean energy demand.

HD Hyundai is a South Korean conglomerate focused on shipbuilding, offshore engineering, and hydrogen fuel cell technology.

HD Europe Research & Development Center is a HD Hyundai’s European R&D branch located in Düsseldorf, Germany. It focuses on adapting and developing advanced maritime technologies for the European market, including environmental compliance and fuel cell applications.

HD Hydrogen is a specialized HD Hyundai subsidiary founded in 2024 to develop hydrogen fuel cell technologies for maritime and other applications, focusing on high-efficiency Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) systems.

DNV is a global classification society headquartered in Norway, providing certification, risk management, and technical advisory services to the maritime, oil & gas, and energy sectors.

TUI Cruises is a German cruise operator, one of the largest in Europe, focused on sustainable tourism and environmental compliance.