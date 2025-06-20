  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Seatrium signs LOI with Solvang ASA for CCS system retrofits

2025 June 20   10:29

shipbuilding

Seatrium signs LOI with Solvang ASA for CCS system retrofits

Seatrium Limited has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Norwegian partner Solvang ASA for the installation and retrofitting of full‑scale Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) systems, according to the company's release.

The LOI was formalised during the Nor‑Shipping 2025 event in Oslo.  

The agreement builds on the successful delivery of the Clipper Eris in February 2025 – the world’s first 7 MW CCS retrofit – for which Seatrium provided turnkey Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) solutions.

Solvang’s next-generation Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) are being configured for CCS and are expected to be the first candidates for a full-scale retrofit, with project commencement scheduled for late 2026.  

Since 2015, Seatrium has delivered over 584 sustainability-linked solutions, including low‑carbon retrofits and environmental regulatory works, reinforcing its position in the maritime decarbonisation sector.

Headquartered in Singapore, Seatrium is a global provider of engineering solutions for the offshore, marine and energy sectors. With over 60 years of experience, the company specialises in design, construction, repair, upgrading and conversion of rigs, platforms and vessels. Seatrium operates shipyards and engineering centres across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas. 

Based in Stavanger, Norway, with offices in Oslo and the Philippines, Solvang ASA operates a modern fleet of LPG and petrochemical carriers. The company focuses on safe, clean and cost-effective transportation services and currently operates 22 LPG vessels, with seven VLGC newbuilds scheduled for delivery in 2026–2027. 

Topics:

vessel conversion

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:23

GAC Bunker Fuels wins ISCC certification for sustainable marine biofuels

17:12

Germany and Latvia sign MoU for maritime technology cooperation in Baltic Sea

16:45

Provaris and K LINE sign MoU to accelerate hydrogen carrier commercialisation

16:24

AVTL to develop ammonia terminal in Pipavav

15:59

WinGD’s dual‑fuel 10X92DF‑M engine completes first methanol sea trial

15:23

Hanwha advances ESS and hydrogen fuel cells to boost maritime energy resilience

14:59

Maersk temporarily suspends vessel calls at Israel’s Port of Haifa amid Middle East conflict

13:52

Clarksons urges EU oil firms to act on LCO₂ shipping as NZIA deadlines loom

13:12

IMO and Norway co-host symposium on maritime autonomous surface ships

12:42

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries finishes major maintenance on diesel submarine Yun Bong-gil ahead of schedule

12:21

Asia-Pacific set to dominate global CO₂ shipping by 2055, says Xodus report

11:45

Scotland’s largest maritime decarbonisation project goes live at Port of Aberdeen

11:13

New York City сonverts Staten Island Ferry fleet to 100% renewable diesel

10:51

Aquila Power Catamarans announces launch of all-new Aquila 46 Yacht

09:30

HD Hyundai accelerates entry into European cruise ship market with solid oxide fuel cell technology

2025 June 19

18:08

Kalmar introduces “Automation as a Service” subscription model

17:40

Solstad Offshore ASA secures four-year contract with Petrobras for CSV Normand Flower

17:38

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 25, 2025

17:07

Nuclear concept from HHI and HD KSOE receives ABS approval

16:59

IINO Lines and Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy sign MoU on alternative marine fuels

16:25

IMO, ILO, ICS, and ITF call for coordinated action to protect seafarers’ rights

15:42

$161 mln funding secured for Houston Ship Channel expansion in FY26

15:14

Seaspan begins sea trials for Canada’s new offshore oceanographic science vessel

14:43

Brine-based firefighting system now operational on world’s longest RoPAX route

14:24

ABS and HD Hyundai Samho to collaborate on AI-based smart shipyard

13:10

DeepOcean expands subsea robotics fleet with eight new ROVs

12:41

LR delivers classification for world-first WindWings® Aframax tanker ‘BRANDS HATCH’

12:01

Van Oord christens Boreas, largest and most sustainable offshore wind installation vessel

11:50

Port of Los Angeles completes construction of Berths 177-182 wharf restoration project

11:07

Kawasaki Kisen holds naming ceremony for second Northern Lights CO2 carrier “Northern Pathfinder”

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news