Seatrium signs LOI with Solvang ASA for CCS system retrofits

Seatrium Limited has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Norwegian partner Solvang ASA for the installation and retrofitting of full‑scale Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) systems, according to the company's release.

The LOI was formalised during the Nor‑Shipping 2025 event in Oslo.

The agreement builds on the successful delivery of the Clipper Eris in February 2025 – the world’s first 7 MW CCS retrofit – for which Seatrium provided turnkey Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) solutions.

Solvang’s next-generation Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) are being configured for CCS and are expected to be the first candidates for a full-scale retrofit, with project commencement scheduled for late 2026.

Since 2015, Seatrium has delivered over 584 sustainability-linked solutions, including low‑carbon retrofits and environmental regulatory works, reinforcing its position in the maritime decarbonisation sector.

Headquartered in Singapore, Seatrium is a global provider of engineering solutions for the offshore, marine and energy sectors. With over 60 years of experience, the company specialises in design, construction, repair, upgrading and conversion of rigs, platforms and vessels. Seatrium operates shipyards and engineering centres across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.

Based in Stavanger, Norway, with offices in Oslo and the Philippines, Solvang ASA operates a modern fleet of LPG and petrochemical carriers. The company focuses on safe, clean and cost-effective transportation services and currently operates 22 LPG vessels, with seven VLGC newbuilds scheduled for delivery in 2026–2027.