Aquila Power Catamarans announces launch of all-new Aquila 46 Yacht

Aquila Power Catamarans has announced the launch of its all-new Aquila 46 Yacht, scheduled for September 2025, according to the company's release.

Based on the award‑nominated "Explorer" design of the 50 Yacht, this 46‑foot model delivers advanced yacht innovation and performance.

With a 23′3″ beam and CE Category A ocean certification, the vessel offers considerable interior volume and offshore capability.

The open‑concept salon features panoramic windows, a household‑sized galley, and optional interior helm, while a rear salon window and sliding door enhance indoor/outdoor connectivity.

The yacht is configurable in three, four, or five‑cabin layouts, including a convertible four‑to‑three cabin option and a five‑cabin charter layout.

Performance features include the optional Aquila Hydro Glide® foil system, C‑Zone digital switching, and lithium battery options.

Jean Raas, Chief Product Officer & CEO of Aquila USA, said the model “represents our commitment to bringing larger yacht innovation to a more accessible platform.”

The Aquila 46 Yacht will debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2025 and at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in October 2025.

Aquila Power Catamarans, built by Sino Eagle Yachts, is a global leader in performance multihull yachts. Operating from a composite manufacturing facility, the company produces a range of power catamarans from 28 to 70 feet. Aquila is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.