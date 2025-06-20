  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. New York City сonverts Staten Island Ferry fleet to 100% renewable diesel

2025 June 20   11:13

alternative fuels

New York City сonverts Staten Island Ferry fleet to 100% renewable diesel

DCAS and NYC DOT have begun the Staten Island Ferry’s full conversion to renewable diesel, following the delivery of the first barge carrying 336,000 gallons of hydrogenation-derived renewable diesel, a sustainable alternative to petroleum-based fuel, according to NYC Department of Transportation's release.

The ferry fleet, which consumes approximately 4.5 million gallons annually, is now fully switching from traditional diesel, consistent with New York City's goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030.  

New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated that the transition represents “the next step to modernize this critical fleet by transitioning to sustainable, renewable diesel,” noting that over 45,000 daily passengers will now travel powered by cleaner energy.

DCAS Deputy Commissioner Keith Kerman added that by July 2026, all city trucks and vessels will run on renewable diesel sourced from used cooking oil and waste tallow.  

The agencies initiated testing in October 2024 and have since used over 1.1 million gallons of renewable diesel in the ferry fleet.

Internal engine inspections confirm reduced carbon buildup compared to previous use of petroleum diesel.

In March, a new fuel contract was finalised.  

Additional city agencies—including DEP, NYPD Harbor Patrol, NYC Parks Marinas and FDNY—are testing renewable diesel.

To date, 27 million gallons have been consumed across the municipal fleet and ferries.

The goal is to transition all city vessels by June 30, 2026.  

DCAS oversees New York's largest state EV fleet, comprising 5,500 EVs and 2,250 chargers. 

Topics:

alternative fuels

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:23

GAC Bunker Fuels wins ISCC certification for sustainable marine biofuels

17:12

Germany and Latvia sign MoU for maritime technology cooperation in Baltic Sea

16:45

Provaris and K LINE sign MoU to accelerate hydrogen carrier commercialisation

16:24

AVTL to develop ammonia terminal in Pipavav

15:59

WinGD’s dual‑fuel 10X92DF‑M engine completes first methanol sea trial

15:23

Hanwha advances ESS and hydrogen fuel cells to boost maritime energy resilience

14:59

Maersk temporarily suspends vessel calls at Israel’s Port of Haifa amid Middle East conflict

13:52

Clarksons urges EU oil firms to act on LCO₂ shipping as NZIA deadlines loom

13:12

IMO and Norway co-host symposium on maritime autonomous surface ships

12:42

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries finishes major maintenance on diesel submarine Yun Bong-gil ahead of schedule

12:21

Asia-Pacific set to dominate global CO₂ shipping by 2055, says Xodus report

11:45

Scotland’s largest maritime decarbonisation project goes live at Port of Aberdeen

10:51

Aquila Power Catamarans announces launch of all-new Aquila 46 Yacht

10:29

Seatrium signs LOI with Solvang ASA for CCS system retrofits

09:30

HD Hyundai accelerates entry into European cruise ship market with solid oxide fuel cell technology

2025 June 19

18:08

Kalmar introduces “Automation as a Service” subscription model

17:40

Solstad Offshore ASA secures four-year contract with Petrobras for CSV Normand Flower

17:38

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 25, 2025

17:07

Nuclear concept from HHI and HD KSOE receives ABS approval

16:59

IINO Lines and Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy sign MoU on alternative marine fuels

16:25

IMO, ILO, ICS, and ITF call for coordinated action to protect seafarers’ rights

15:42

$161 mln funding secured for Houston Ship Channel expansion in FY26

15:14

Seaspan begins sea trials for Canada’s new offshore oceanographic science vessel

14:43

Brine-based firefighting system now operational on world’s longest RoPAX route

14:24

ABS and HD Hyundai Samho to collaborate on AI-based smart shipyard

13:10

DeepOcean expands subsea robotics fleet with eight new ROVs

12:41

LR delivers classification for world-first WindWings® Aframax tanker ‘BRANDS HATCH’

12:01

Van Oord christens Boreas, largest and most sustainable offshore wind installation vessel

11:50

Port of Los Angeles completes construction of Berths 177-182 wharf restoration project

11:07

Kawasaki Kisen holds naming ceremony for second Northern Lights CO2 carrier “Northern Pathfinder”

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news