New York City сonverts Staten Island Ferry fleet to 100% renewable diesel

DCAS and NYC DOT have begun the Staten Island Ferry’s full conversion to renewable diesel, following the delivery of the first barge carrying 336,000 gallons of hydrogenation-derived renewable diesel, a sustainable alternative to petroleum-based fuel, according to NYC Department of Transportation's release.

The ferry fleet, which consumes approximately 4.5 million gallons annually, is now fully switching from traditional diesel, consistent with New York City's goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated that the transition represents “the next step to modernize this critical fleet by transitioning to sustainable, renewable diesel,” noting that over 45,000 daily passengers will now travel powered by cleaner energy.

DCAS Deputy Commissioner Keith Kerman added that by July 2026, all city trucks and vessels will run on renewable diesel sourced from used cooking oil and waste tallow.

The agencies initiated testing in October 2024 and have since used over 1.1 million gallons of renewable diesel in the ferry fleet.

Internal engine inspections confirm reduced carbon buildup compared to previous use of petroleum diesel.

In March, a new fuel contract was finalised.

Additional city agencies—including DEP, NYPD Harbor Patrol, NYC Parks Marinas and FDNY—are testing renewable diesel.

To date, 27 million gallons have been consumed across the municipal fleet and ferries.

The goal is to transition all city vessels by June 30, 2026.

DCAS oversees New York's largest state EV fleet, comprising 5,500 EVs and 2,250 chargers.