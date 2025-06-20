HD Hyundai Heavy Industries finishes major maintenance on diesel submarine Yun Bong-gil ahead of schedule

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has successfully completed the overhaul of the diesel submarine Yun Bong-gil 35 days ahead of schedule, according to the company's release.

The company announced on June 20 that it delivered the 214-class submarine to the Republic of Korea Navy early after completing the maintenance work at its Ulsan headquarters.

The overhaul, which began on January 30, 2024, involved comprehensive maintenance to optimize the hull and equipment performance.

Despite the complexity of the task, HD Hyundai completed the work ahead of the contractual deadline.

During the overhaul, HD Hyundai performed approximately 1,620 maintenance tasks, including 1,260 planned and 360 unplanned additional repairs.

This achievement demonstrates the company’s technical capabilities and project management skills.

The Yun Bong-gil is the fifth 214-class submarine built by HD Hyundai for the South Korean Navy. Since its delivery in June 2016, it has played a key role in strategic missions and joint exercises with the U.S. Navy.

The submarine measures 65.3 meters in length, 6.3 meters in width, and has a submerged displacement of 1,800 tons. It is equipped with an air-independent propulsion (AIP) system allowing underwater operations for up to two weeks and carries domestically produced cruise missiles capable of precision strikes on critical enemy facilities.

HD Hyundai is also advancing the development of various export submarine models, including a 1,500-ton class submarine for Peru, as well as 2,300-ton and 800-ton class models.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean multinational company specializing in shipbuilding, offshore engineering, and heavy industrial manufacturing. It is one of the world’s largest shipbuilders and a key player in naval vessel construction, including submarines. The company operates its main shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea.