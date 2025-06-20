IMO and Norway co-host symposium on maritime autonomous surface ships

The latest developments in autonomous shipping were discussed at a symposium co-hosted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the Government of Norway at IMO headquarters on 17 June 2025, according to IMO's release.

The event, titled “Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships as a reality: the need for the IMO MASS Code”, highlighted real‑world experiences from small‑ and large‑scale autonomous vessel projects, along with updates on legislation, national standards and class notations.

IMO Secretary‑General Arsenio Dominguez emphasized that “these insights are vital as IMO works with Member States and international organizations to develop an efficient, safe, secure, environment‑friendly, balanced and inclusive regulatory framework.”

Alf Tore Sørheim, Director General of the Norwegian Maritime Authority, noted that “to fully realize its potential, technology and regulation must evolve in parallel. Innovation moves fast, and our regulatory frameworks must keep pace to ensure both progress and safety.”

The symposium featured five sessions focused on regulatory developments, active projects and future advances in autonomous shipping. Presenters from regulatory bodies, pioneering firms, operators and academic institutions confirmed that autonomous shipping is underway, though still limited in scale.

Two main themes were clear: the potential of human-technology collaboration to improve safety and sustainability, and the importance of the IMO’s non‑mandatory MASS Code for enabling regional and global deployment.

International Maritime Organization (IMO) is a specialized United Nations agency responsible for regulating international shipping. Its Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) sets standards for vessel safety, and it is currently developing the non-mandatory MASS Code to facilitate safe adoption of autonomous surface ships.