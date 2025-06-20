Maersk temporarily suspends vessel calls at Israel’s Port of Haifa amid Middle East conflict

  1. Home
2025 June 20   14:59

Maersk

Maersk has announced a temporary suspension of vessel calls and cargo acceptance at the Port of Haifa, Israel, due to ongoing regional instability related to the conflict between Israel and Iran.

This decision follows a detailed analysis of threat risk reports highlighting potential safety risks for crews operating at the port, according to the company's release.

In response to the increased risks, Maersk has taken proactive measures to protect its personnel, assets, and customers’ cargo.

Alternative transport solutions are being arranged to minimize disruption for affected customers, and operations continue at the nearby Port of Ashdod.  

Since the escalation of conflict on June 12, 2025, Maersk has also reported the suspension of air operations in Israel due to airport closures and intermittent airspace restrictions in Jordan, which have impacted air freight logistics.

The company’s Security and Business Continuity team is monitoring the situation closely and is prepared to adjust operations as conditions change.  

A.P. Moller – Maersk is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company. It is one of the largest shipping companies worldwide, providing services including ocean freight, inland transportation, and warehousing solutions. 

