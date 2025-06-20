WinGD’s dual‑fuel 10X92DF‑M engine completes first methanol sea trial

On 10 June 2025, WinGD Ltd. completed the methanol sea trial of its 10X92DF‑M‑1.0 dual‑fuel engine, according to the company's release.

Conducted in collaboration with COSCO Yangzhou Shipyard, CMD and WinGD engineering teams, the trial represents a key advancement in alternative marine fuels.

Using a single‑cylinder test engine with a 920 mm bore, the company validated methanol combustion functionality.

The team integrated the engine with the vessel’s safety and methanol supply systems, tested methanol‑mode performance with heavy fuel oil as pilot fuel, and passed all inspection items in a single trial round.

Founded in 1893 as Sulzer Diesel Engine and based in Winterthur, Switzerland, WinGD (Winterthur Gas & Diesel) designs and manufactures low-speed two-stroke marine engines. A CSSC Group subsidiary, the company focuses on decarbonisation via dual-fuel technologies—including LNG, methanol and ammonia engines—and supports a global service network.

Part of COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry under China COSCO Shipping Corporation, the Yangzhou shipyard constructs large container vessels. It partnered with WinGD and CMD to integrate and trial the dual-fuel engine aboard a 16,000 TEU container ship.

A subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), CMD manufactures diesel engines and supports testing and certification. It built the test engine and collaborated with WinGD on the methanol sea trial .