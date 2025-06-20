  1. Home
2025 June 20   16:24

ports

AVTL to develop ammonia terminal in Pipavav

AVTL will develop a brownfield marine ammonia terminal at its existing site in the port of Pipavav, India, according to Vopak's release.

This facility will become the country’s first independent ammonia storage terminal.

It is intended to support ammonia imports for the fertilizer sector and serve as a hydrogen carrier in the context of the energy transition.  

The terminal, designed as a third-party, independent marine storage facility, will have a capacity of approximately 36,000 metric tons and is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2026.

It will offer customers access to the global ammonia market.  

The project, with a total investment of approximately EUR 53 million (INR 5.3 billion), will be fully financed by AVTL.

AVTL is a publicly listed Indian company and, as of 31 December 2024, the country’s largest third‑party operator of tank storage terminals for LPG and liquid products, measured by storage capacity. It operates through subsidiaries across six Indian ports, offering storage infrastructure for LPG and chemicals.

Royal Vopak, headquartered in Rotterdam and listed on Euronext Amsterdam, is the world’s leading independent tank storage company with over 400 years of history. Vopak holds a 42.23% share in AVTL. Vopak’s global growth strategy includes industrial and gas infrastructure and assets related to the energy transition. The company currently operates six ammonia storage locations globally.

