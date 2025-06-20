  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Provaris and K LINE sign MoU to accelerate hydrogen carrier commercialisation

2025 June 20   16:45

hydrogen

Provaris and K LINE sign MoU to accelerate hydrogen carrier commercialisation

Provaris Energy Ltd has executed a memorandum of understanding with global shipping leader Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to advance the commercialisation of its compressed hydrogen shipping and offshore storage solutions, including the H2Neo Carrier and H2Leo Barge, according to Provaris's release.

The agreement covers studies and assessments into the continued development, construction and operation of the H2Neo carriers and H2Leo barges over a 12‑month term, during which the parties will evaluate potential partnership or commercial structures.

“K” LINE will support Provaris by providing technical, commercial and operational assistance, utilising its accumulated knowledge and global shipping expertise to aid in the development of Provaris’ operational cost models, vessel newbuild programmes and charter term definitions, supported by its commercial advisor Clarksons Norway AS.

Provaris CEO Martin Carolan stated, “This MoU represents a key milestone … to address Europe’s significant import requirement for hydrogen by 2030,” adding that they look forward to K LINE’s support in developing export project supply chains in the Nordics.

Europe is projected to demand 7 million t of low‑carbon hydrogen by 2030, with Germany expecting to import up to 70 percent of its supply.

The H2Neo Carrier can carry up to 27,000 m³ of compressed hydrogen and has progressed to a FEED design class approval, while the H2Leo Barge is optimised for port‑side storage and last‑mile delivery, both designed to meet stringent safety and emissions standards. 

Provaris Energy Ltd is an Australian company listed on ASX (PV1), specialising in compressed hydrogen (H₂) and CO₂ storage and transport solutions. The company is advancing regional export projects from the Nordics to Europe and is also engaged in CO₂ transport initiatives with Yinson Production.  

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” LINE) is a Japanese shipping and logistics firm established in 1919, operating over 400 vessels globally. 

Topics:

“K” Line

hydrogen

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:23

GAC Bunker Fuels wins ISCC certification for sustainable marine biofuels

17:12

Germany and Latvia sign MoU for maritime technology cooperation in Baltic Sea

16:24

AVTL to develop ammonia terminal in Pipavav

15:59

WinGD’s dual‑fuel 10X92DF‑M engine completes first methanol sea trial

15:23

Hanwha advances ESS and hydrogen fuel cells to boost maritime energy resilience

14:59

Maersk temporarily suspends vessel calls at Israel’s Port of Haifa amid Middle East conflict

13:52

Clarksons urges EU oil firms to act on LCO₂ shipping as NZIA deadlines loom

13:12

IMO and Norway co-host symposium on maritime autonomous surface ships

12:42

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries finishes major maintenance on diesel submarine Yun Bong-gil ahead of schedule

12:21

Asia-Pacific set to dominate global CO₂ shipping by 2055, says Xodus report

11:45

Scotland’s largest maritime decarbonisation project goes live at Port of Aberdeen

11:13

New York City сonverts Staten Island Ferry fleet to 100% renewable diesel

10:51

Aquila Power Catamarans announces launch of all-new Aquila 46 Yacht

10:29

Seatrium signs LOI with Solvang ASA for CCS system retrofits

09:30

HD Hyundai accelerates entry into European cruise ship market with solid oxide fuel cell technology

2025 June 19

18:08

Kalmar introduces “Automation as a Service” subscription model

17:40

Solstad Offshore ASA secures four-year contract with Petrobras for CSV Normand Flower

17:38

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 25, 2025

17:07

Nuclear concept from HHI and HD KSOE receives ABS approval

16:59

IINO Lines and Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy sign MoU on alternative marine fuels

16:25

IMO, ILO, ICS, and ITF call for coordinated action to protect seafarers’ rights

15:42

$161 mln funding secured for Houston Ship Channel expansion in FY26

15:14

Seaspan begins sea trials for Canada’s new offshore oceanographic science vessel

14:43

Brine-based firefighting system now operational on world’s longest RoPAX route

14:24

ABS and HD Hyundai Samho to collaborate on AI-based smart shipyard

13:10

DeepOcean expands subsea robotics fleet with eight new ROVs

12:41

LR delivers classification for world-first WindWings® Aframax tanker ‘BRANDS HATCH’

12:01

Van Oord christens Boreas, largest and most sustainable offshore wind installation vessel

11:50

Port of Los Angeles completes construction of Berths 177-182 wharf restoration project

11:07

Kawasaki Kisen holds naming ceremony for second Northern Lights CO2 carrier “Northern Pathfinder”

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news