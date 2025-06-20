Germany and Latvia sign MoU for maritime technology cooperation in Baltic Sea

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on June 20, 2025, to foster bilateral cooperation and digital innovation in maritime technologies between German and Latvian public and private sector partners.

The agreement aims to address challenges in port infrastructure management in the Baltic Sea region.

The signatories include Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT), the Freeport of Riga, the Port of Hamburg, the Electronic Communications Office of Latvia, the Fleet of Hamburg, and LVR Flote.

The MoU outlines two primary objectives: identifying key challenges in the port and maritime sector and developing practical solutions through maritime digitalization, targeting joint proof-of-concept (PoC) demonstrations within two years.

To achieve these goals, two workgroups have been established.

The Port Connectivity Working Group focuses on implementing mobile network infrastructure, including 5G private networks.

The Smart Infrastructure and Cybersecurity Working Group concentrates on intelligent infrastructure monitoring, AI-driven analytics, and cybersecurity.

Both groups have met to identify key activities for implementation within the two-year timeframe.

The collaboration builds on prior efforts, such as LMT and LVR Flote’s 5G trials in Baltic waters, which demonstrated shore-to-ship and ship-to-ship connectivity up to 53km from a base station. These trials, initiated in November 2023 on the 5G-equipped ship LĪVA, support the MoU’s focus on advanced connectivity solutions.