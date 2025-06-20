GAC Bunker Fuels wins ISCC certification for sustainable marine biofuels

GAC Bunker Fuels, a global provider of marine fuel solutions, announced on June 20, 2025, that it has obtained certifications from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) system, according to the company's release.

The certifications, ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS, enable the company to supply sustainable, traceable marine biofuels that comply with environmental and social standards.

These biofuels are designed to help customers reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet regulatory requirements, including the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) and FuelEU Maritime regulations.

The ISCC certification process involved a comprehensive audit of GAC Bunker Fuels’ processes, suppliers, and documentation to ensure compliance with standards for sustainable, low-carbon supply chains, from raw materials to final delivery.

“We take our responsibility to protect the environment seriously,” said Martyn McMahon, Global Director of GAC Bunker Fuels.

“These certifications reflect the groundwork we’ve put in – not just to meet a standard, but to deliver real value to customers moving toward net zero.”

The certification aligns with industry trends toward decarbonization. For instance, Uni-Fuels, another Singapore-based marine fuel provider, received ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS certifications in February 2025, emphasizing compliance with EU regulations for reducing maritime emissions. Similarly, Furetank completed its first bunkering of 200 tonnes of ISCC-certified bio-LNG in February 2025, supporting compliance with FuelEU Maritime’s requirement for a 2% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity by 2025.

GAC Bunker Fuels is a subsidiary of the GAC Group, a global provider of shipping, logistics, and marine services headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Established in 1956, the GAC Group operates in over 50 countries, offering services such as ship agency, bunker fuels, and logistics solutions.

International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) is an independent, multi-stakeholder initiative established in 2010 in Germany. It provides a globally recognized certification system to verify sustainable, traceable, and low-carbon supply chains for biofuels, bioliquids, and other materials.