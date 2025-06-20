  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. GAC Bunker Fuels wins ISCC certification for sustainable marine biofuels

2025 June 20   17:23

alternative fuels

GAC Bunker Fuels wins ISCC certification for sustainable marine biofuels

GAC Bunker Fuels, a global provider of marine fuel solutions, announced on June 20, 2025, that it has obtained certifications from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) system, according to the company's release.

The certifications, ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS, enable the company to supply sustainable, traceable marine biofuels that comply with environmental and social standards.

These biofuels are designed to help customers reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet regulatory requirements, including the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) and FuelEU Maritime regulations.  

The ISCC certification process involved a comprehensive audit of GAC Bunker Fuels’ processes, suppliers, and documentation to ensure compliance with standards for sustainable, low-carbon supply chains, from raw materials to final delivery.

“We take our responsibility to protect the environment seriously,” said Martyn McMahon, Global Director of GAC Bunker Fuels.

“These certifications reflect the groundwork we’ve put in – not just to meet a standard, but to deliver real value to customers moving toward net zero.”  

The certification aligns with industry trends toward decarbonization. For instance, Uni-Fuels, another Singapore-based marine fuel provider, received ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS certifications in February 2025, emphasizing compliance with EU regulations for reducing maritime emissions. Similarly, Furetank completed its first bunkering of 200 tonnes of ISCC-certified bio-LNG in February 2025, supporting compliance with FuelEU Maritime’s requirement for a 2% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity by 2025.

GAC Bunker Fuels is a subsidiary of the GAC Group, a global provider of shipping, logistics, and marine services headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Established in 1956, the GAC Group operates in over 50 countries, offering services such as ship agency, bunker fuels, and logistics solutions.

International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) is an independent, multi-stakeholder initiative established in 2010 in Germany. It provides a globally recognized certification system to verify sustainable, traceable, and low-carbon supply chains for biofuels, bioliquids, and other materials. 

Topics:

bunkering

alternative fuels

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:12

Germany and Latvia sign MoU for maritime technology cooperation in Baltic Sea

16:45

Provaris and K LINE sign MoU to accelerate hydrogen carrier commercialisation

16:24

AVTL to develop ammonia terminal in Pipavav

15:59

WinGD’s dual‑fuel 10X92DF‑M engine completes first methanol sea trial

15:23

Hanwha advances ESS and hydrogen fuel cells to boost maritime energy resilience

14:59

Maersk temporarily suspends vessel calls at Israel’s Port of Haifa amid Middle East conflict

13:52

Clarksons urges EU oil firms to act on LCO₂ shipping as NZIA deadlines loom

13:12

IMO and Norway co-host symposium on maritime autonomous surface ships

12:42

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries finishes major maintenance on diesel submarine Yun Bong-gil ahead of schedule

12:21

Asia-Pacific set to dominate global CO₂ shipping by 2055, says Xodus report

11:45

Scotland’s largest maritime decarbonisation project goes live at Port of Aberdeen

11:13

New York City сonverts Staten Island Ferry fleet to 100% renewable diesel

10:51

Aquila Power Catamarans announces launch of all-new Aquila 46 Yacht

10:29

Seatrium signs LOI with Solvang ASA for CCS system retrofits

09:30

HD Hyundai accelerates entry into European cruise ship market with solid oxide fuel cell technology

2025 June 19

18:08

Kalmar introduces “Automation as a Service” subscription model

17:40

Solstad Offshore ASA secures four-year contract with Petrobras for CSV Normand Flower

17:38

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 25, 2025

17:07

Nuclear concept from HHI and HD KSOE receives ABS approval

16:59

IINO Lines and Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy sign MoU on alternative marine fuels

16:25

IMO, ILO, ICS, and ITF call for coordinated action to protect seafarers’ rights

15:42

$161 mln funding secured for Houston Ship Channel expansion in FY26

15:14

Seaspan begins sea trials for Canada’s new offshore oceanographic science vessel

14:43

Brine-based firefighting system now operational on world’s longest RoPAX route

14:24

ABS and HD Hyundai Samho to collaborate on AI-based smart shipyard

13:10

DeepOcean expands subsea robotics fleet with eight new ROVs

12:41

LR delivers classification for world-first WindWings® Aframax tanker ‘BRANDS HATCH’

12:01

Van Oord christens Boreas, largest and most sustainable offshore wind installation vessel

11:50

Port of Los Angeles completes construction of Berths 177-182 wharf restoration project

11:07

Kawasaki Kisen holds naming ceremony for second Northern Lights CO2 carrier “Northern Pathfinder”

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news