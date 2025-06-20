  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Höegh Autoliners christens fifth Aurora Class vessel, Höegh Sunrise, in Japan

2025 June 20   18:00

shipbuilding

Höegh Autoliners christens fifth Aurora Class vessel, Höegh Sunrise, in Japan

Höegh Autoliners has officially named its fifth Aurora Class vessel, Höegh Sunrise, at Omaezaki Port in Shizuoka, Japan, according to the company's release.

Each Aurora Class vessel, with a capacity of 9,100 CEUs, is the largest and most environmentally friendly pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) ever built.

Currently operating on liquefied natural gas (LNG), the fleet already achieves a 58% reduction in carbon emissions per transported car compared to the industry average.

By 2027, following yard modifications, the first Aurora vessel will be equipped to run on clean ammonia, effectively eliminating nearly all carbon emissions.

These vessels can also connect to shore power while docked, enabling zero‑emission cargo operations in port.

Höegh Autoliners aims to achieve zero‑emission operations by 2040 through this Aurora Class new‑build programme.

The ships are constructed by China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI), classed by DNV, and registered under the Norwegian International Ship Register (NIS).

Höegh Autoliners is a Norwegian shipping company specialising in roll‑on/roll‑off (RoRo) vehicle transport. It aims for zero‑emissions operations by 2040 and is pioneering the Aurora Class programme, featuring 12 large-capacity, multi‑fuel car carriers capable of operating on LNG, ammonia, or methanol. The vessels are DNV‑certified and built in China under the Norwegian flag.  

China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) is a major Chinese shipyard located in Jiangsu province renowned for constructing large vessels. 

DNV (Det Norske Veritas) is a global classification society providing technical, safety, and certification services. 

Topics:

Hoegh Autoliners

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:23

GAC Bunker Fuels wins ISCC certification for sustainable marine biofuels

17:12

Germany and Latvia sign MoU for maritime technology cooperation in Baltic Sea

16:45

Provaris and K LINE sign MoU to accelerate hydrogen carrier commercialisation

16:24

AVTL to develop ammonia terminal in Pipavav

15:59

WinGD’s dual‑fuel 10X92DF‑M engine completes first methanol sea trial

15:23

Hanwha advances ESS and hydrogen fuel cells to boost maritime energy resilience

14:59

Maersk temporarily suspends vessel calls at Israel’s Port of Haifa amid Middle East conflict

13:52

Clarksons urges EU oil firms to act on LCO₂ shipping as NZIA deadlines loom

13:12

IMO and Norway co-host symposium on maritime autonomous surface ships

12:42

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries finishes major maintenance on diesel submarine Yun Bong-gil ahead of schedule

12:21

Asia-Pacific set to dominate global CO₂ shipping by 2055, says Xodus report

11:45

Scotland’s largest maritime decarbonisation project goes live at Port of Aberdeen

11:13

New York City сonverts Staten Island Ferry fleet to 100% renewable diesel

10:51

Aquila Power Catamarans announces launch of all-new Aquila 46 Yacht

10:29

Seatrium signs LOI with Solvang ASA for CCS system retrofits

09:30

HD Hyundai accelerates entry into European cruise ship market with solid oxide fuel cell technology

2025 June 19

18:08

Kalmar introduces “Automation as a Service” subscription model

17:40

Solstad Offshore ASA secures four-year contract with Petrobras for CSV Normand Flower

17:38

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 25, 2025

17:07

Nuclear concept from HHI and HD KSOE receives ABS approval

16:59

IINO Lines and Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy sign MoU on alternative marine fuels

16:25

IMO, ILO, ICS, and ITF call for coordinated action to protect seafarers’ rights

15:42

$161 mln funding secured for Houston Ship Channel expansion in FY26

15:14

Seaspan begins sea trials for Canada’s new offshore oceanographic science vessel

14:43

Brine-based firefighting system now operational on world’s longest RoPAX route

14:24

ABS and HD Hyundai Samho to collaborate on AI-based smart shipyard

13:10

DeepOcean expands subsea robotics fleet with eight new ROVs

12:41

LR delivers classification for world-first WindWings® Aframax tanker ‘BRANDS HATCH’

12:01

Van Oord christens Boreas, largest and most sustainable offshore wind installation vessel

11:50

Port of Los Angeles completes construction of Berths 177-182 wharf restoration project

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news