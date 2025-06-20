Höegh Autoliners christens fifth Aurora Class vessel, Höegh Sunrise, in Japan

Höegh Autoliners has officially named its fifth Aurora Class vessel, Höegh Sunrise, at Omaezaki Port in Shizuoka, Japan, according to the company's release.

Each Aurora Class vessel, with a capacity of 9,100 CEUs, is the largest and most environmentally friendly pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) ever built.

Currently operating on liquefied natural gas (LNG), the fleet already achieves a 58% reduction in carbon emissions per transported car compared to the industry average.

By 2027, following yard modifications, the first Aurora vessel will be equipped to run on clean ammonia, effectively eliminating nearly all carbon emissions.

These vessels can also connect to shore power while docked, enabling zero‑emission cargo operations in port.

Höegh Autoliners aims to achieve zero‑emission operations by 2040 through this Aurora Class new‑build programme.

The ships are constructed by China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI), classed by DNV, and registered under the Norwegian International Ship Register (NIS).

Höegh Autoliners is a Norwegian shipping company specialising in roll‑on/roll‑off (RoRo) vehicle transport. It aims for zero‑emissions operations by 2040 and is pioneering the Aurora Class programme, featuring 12 large-capacity, multi‑fuel car carriers capable of operating on LNG, ammonia, or methanol. The vessels are DNV‑certified and built in China under the Norwegian flag.

China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) is a major Chinese shipyard located in Jiangsu province renowned for constructing large vessels.

DNV (Det Norske Veritas) is a global classification society providing technical, safety, and certification services.