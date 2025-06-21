  1. Home
2025 June 21   09:47

FC Marine Energy announces a strategic cooperation with IINO Lines for alternative marine fuels

Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy and IINO Lines are proud to announce a strategic cooperation that reinforces their shared commitment to the decarbonization of the maritime industry, Fratelli said.

The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore new business opportunities in the alternative marine fuels sector. This agreement marks a significant step in the long-standing relationship between the two companies and sets the foundation for further collaboration in the areas of methanol, LNG, and ammonia bunkering.

Through the MoU, the parties will engage in joint initiatives, exchange market insights, and facilitate connections with potential suppliers and stakeholders in the alternative fuels space. “We are proud to announce the partnership with Fratelli Cosulich for initiatives in alternative marine fuels. Both companies have extensive history in the shipping industry,” said Yusuke Otani, President of IINO Lines. “The joint development will enable a holistic approach for building a supply chain of alternative marine fuels.”

“As we navigate the energy transition, partnerships like the one we announce today with IINO Lines are essential in shaping the future of sustainable shipping,” said Timothy Cosulich, CEO of Fratelli Cosulich Group. “By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to drive the adoption of cleaner marine fuels and contribute to the decarbonization of global shipping.”

With this collaboration, IINO Lines and Fratelli Cosulich confirm their commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability while strengthening relationships within the international shipping communities.

