DOF gets multiple contracts for its construction vessel Skandi Inventor in the Atlantic region

DOF Group ASA ("DOF") says it has been awarded multiple contracts for the Skandi Inventor in the Atlantic region, securing more than 100 days of firm work, with additional options available.

The Skandi Inventor, a state-of-the-art DP3 construction vessel equipped with a 400-ton Active Heave Compensated (AHC) crane and a large working deck, has recently undergone significant upgrades. The vessel is now fitted with two brand new Work Class ROVs (WROVs) and a modern survey suite, all of which will be fully operated by DOF.

Mons S. Aase, CEO of DOF Group, commented: “We are pleased to welcome the Skandi Inventor to the North Sea and to see immediate project intake across Q2, Q3 and Q4 2025. These awards reflect DOF’s strong position across both Oil & Gas and Renewable segments.”

Preparations are already underway, with DOF delivering a full scope of project management, engineering, logistics, and offshore execution as part of the awarded campaigns.