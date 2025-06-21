  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. DOF gets multiple contracts for its construction vessel Skandi Inventor in the Atlantic region

2025 June 21   12:14

DOF gets multiple contracts for its construction vessel Skandi Inventor in the Atlantic region

DOF Group ASA ("DOF") says it has been awarded multiple contracts for the Skandi Inventor in the Atlantic region, securing more than 100 days of firm work, with additional options available.

The Skandi Inventor, a state-of-the-art DP3 construction vessel equipped with a 400-ton Active Heave Compensated (AHC) crane and a large working deck, has recently undergone significant upgrades. The vessel is now fitted with two brand new Work Class ROVs (WROVs) and a modern survey suite, all of which will be fully operated by DOF.

Mons S. Aase, CEO of DOF Group, commented: “We are pleased to welcome the Skandi Inventor to the North Sea and to see immediate project intake across Q2, Q3 and Q4 2025. These awards reflect DOF’s strong position across both Oil & Gas and Renewable segments.”

Preparations are already underway, with DOF delivering a full scope of project management, engineering, logistics, and offshore execution as part of the awarded campaigns.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:11

Scotland's largest maritime decarbonisation project goes live at Port of Aberdeen

10:02

Vitol: Steel is a critical component of the energy transition

09:47

FC Marine Energy announces a strategic cooperation with IINO Lines for alternative marine fuels

2025 June 20

18:00

Höegh Autoliners christens fifth Aurora Class vessel, Höegh Sunrise, in Japan

17:23

GAC Bunker Fuels wins ISCC certification for sustainable marine biofuels

17:12

Germany and Latvia sign MoU for maritime technology cooperation in Baltic Sea

16:45

Provaris and K LINE sign MoU to accelerate hydrogen carrier commercialisation

16:24

AVTL to develop ammonia terminal in Pipavav

15:59

WinGD’s dual‑fuel 10X92DF‑M engine completes first methanol sea trial

15:23

Hanwha advances ESS and hydrogen fuel cells to boost maritime energy resilience

14:59

Maersk temporarily suspends vessel calls at Israel’s Port of Haifa amid Middle East conflict

13:52

Clarksons urges EU oil firms to act on LCO₂ shipping as NZIA deadlines loom

13:12

IMO and Norway co-host symposium on maritime autonomous surface ships

12:42

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries finishes major maintenance on diesel submarine Yun Bong-gil ahead of schedule

12:21

Asia-Pacific set to dominate global CO₂ shipping by 2055, says Xodus report

11:45

Scotland’s largest maritime decarbonisation project goes live at Port of Aberdeen

11:13

New York City сonverts Staten Island Ferry fleet to 100% renewable diesel

10:51

Aquila Power Catamarans announces launch of all-new Aquila 46 Yacht

10:29

Seatrium signs LOI with Solvang ASA for CCS system retrofits

09:30

HD Hyundai accelerates entry into European cruise ship market with solid oxide fuel cell technology

2025 June 19

18:08

Kalmar introduces “Automation as a Service” subscription model

17:40

Solstad Offshore ASA secures four-year contract with Petrobras for CSV Normand Flower

17:38

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 25, 2025

17:07

Nuclear concept from HHI and HD KSOE receives ABS approval

16:59

IINO Lines and Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy sign MoU on alternative marine fuels

16:25

IMO, ILO, ICS, and ITF call for coordinated action to protect seafarers’ rights

15:42

$161 mln funding secured for Houston Ship Channel expansion in FY26

15:14

Seaspan begins sea trials for Canada’s new offshore oceanographic science vessel

14:43

Brine-based firefighting system now operational on world’s longest RoPAX route

14:24

ABS and HD Hyundai Samho to collaborate on AI-based smart shipyard

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news