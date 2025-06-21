KR and HD Hyundai Samho join forces to bring AI into ship design

KR (Korean Register) says it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with HD Hyundai Samho on June 11 to jointly develop AI-based solutions for innovation in ship design and analysis.

This partnership is a part of a broader digital transformation strategy aimed at enhancing design productivity and strengthening the capabilities of ship design engineers in the rapidly evolving shipbuilding landscape. The collaboration focuses on leveraging artificial intelligence to build a more efficient and accurate ship design system.

The joint research initiative will focus on two core objectives:

First, the development of an AI-powered optimization and structural assessment solution for hull support arrangement. Traditionally, determining the placement of these supports requires complex and repetitive computational analysis. Through this collaboration, the process will be automated using AI, enabling optimal arrangement of supports and providing a user-friendly interface that shows real-time simulation results under various input conditions.

Second, the development of an on-premise design verification system powered by generative AI. This system will be based on a large language model (LLM) and will operate securely within the company’s internal network, in compliance with shipyard security requirements. By organizing accumulated shipbuilding knowledge and streamlining work processes across multiple departments, the system is expected to enhance both technical expertise and operational efficiency throughout the shipyard.

KR and HD Hyundai Samho view this project as a starting point for the broader application of AI in ship design, and aim to expand the use of the core technologies developed to other areas of shipbuilding operations.

SHIM Hak-mu, Executive Vice President of HD Hyundai Samho, stated, “This collaboration marks a pivotal step toward significantly advancing design efficiency and accuracy at shipyards through AI-driven automation. In particular, optimizing the arrangement of hull supports with AI and introducing a secure in-house design system will ease the workload for design engineers while enabling more consistent and precise outcomes?ultimately enhancing overall productivity and quality.”

KIM Daeheon, Executive Vice President of KR, commented, “This joint development project represents a significant turning point in modernizing the ship design and analysis process using advanced AI technologies. KR remains committed to developing a wide range of AI-powered services not only in classification work but also across the broader shipbuilding and maritime sectors.”