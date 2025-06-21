  1. Home
2025 June 21   16:02

DEME takes part in dike reinforcements in the Netherlands

The Hof op Marken consortium, including DEME, is reinforcing the dike around the island of Marken on behalf of Rijkswaterstaat. Marken is a small, picturesque island in the Netherlands, a place where heritage and landscape are deeply intertwined, DEME said.

It’s a unique and complex challenge that requires custom solutions, all while preserving the island’s cultural and historical character. To limit disruption, most work is done from the water. The dike is carefully strengthened in phases, using smart engineering methods to deal with the soft ground and ensure long-term stability. Real-time monitoring, including the use of drones, helps us work more efficiently and safely.

Meanwhile, the design closely follows the original dike line, keeping familiar curves and preserving views of landmarks like the iconic ‘Paard van Marken’ lighthouse. Once completed in 2028, the island will be protected against high water for the next 50 years, stronger, safer, and still recognizably Marken.

