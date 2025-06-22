Orion secures new contracts worth $100 million, including two projects with the Port of Tampa Bay

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (“Orion” or the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, says it has been awarded new Marine and Concrete contracts for a total value of approximately $100 million.

Orion’s Marine business recently secured $67 million in new wins. For Weyerhaeuser Company, Orion Marine was awarded the Longview Export Dock Replacement project. This work involves removing the existing timber Berth A structure and replacing it with a new concrete structure supported by large-diameter steel pipe piles. The project is expected to last 12 months and will begin in the third quarter of 2025.

In addition, Orion Marine won two projects with the Port of Tampa Bay. The first award is a 3-year maintenance dredging contract for the Port, estimated to begin work in September 2025. The second contract is for the Port Redwing Berth 301 Wharf project – a crucial project given the rapid population growth in the Tampa Bay region and the increasing demand for construction and bulk materials.

Orion Concrete won $33 million in new contract awards, including a data center project in Iowa, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Complex in Houston as a subcontractor for Durotech, Inc., and the foundation of a cold storage facility for U.S. Foods. These projects will commence in the third quarter of 2025 with an estimated duration of one year. In addition, the Company was recently awarded a contract with the City of Ingleside wastewater treatment plant as a subcontractor to Associated Construction Partners. This project is expected to begin in December of 2025 with a duration of 12 months.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company's marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.