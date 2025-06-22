HID Dredger and tugboat joint operation supports Turkmenistan’s Alaja port crude oil terminal dredging

With the continued growth in global energy transportation demand, port dredging has become a key component in ensuring the smooth flow of resources. Recently, a cutter suction dredger and multifunctional tugboat, both built by HID Shipyard, were successfully deployed at the crude oil terminal of Alaja Port in Turkmenistan. Their mission: to improve the port’s navigability for oil tankers and ensure stable crude oil loading and export operations.

Project Background

Alaja Port is a strategic oil export hub on the Caspian Sea, playing a vital role in Turkmenistan’s crude storage and transport. Over time, sedimentation, especially in tanker berth areas, reduced navigable depth and began to hinder the berthing and loading of large oil tankers. To solve this issue, a reliable and efficient dredging system was urgently required to restore navigational depth and maintain loading safety.

HID’s Customized Dredging Solution

Procured and implemented by NUR Company, the project had strict requirements on dredging depth, discharge distance, and operational stability. HID Shipyard’s engineering team engaged in deep communication with the client, designing a tailor-made, high-performance, and cost-effective dredging solution suited to the project’s unique conditions.

HID Shipyard provided a full dredging package, including:

HIDCSD Series Heavy-Duty Cutter Suction Dredger

Length: 52 meters

Depth: 2.75 meters, with raised hull design for rough sea conditions

Max Dredging Depth: 20 meters (adaptable to varied terrain)

Max Output: 6000 m³/h (at 18m dredging depth)

Engine: Mitsubishi brand for efficient performance

Cutter Power: 400kW, capable of handling hard deposits

Modular design for easy transport and onsite assembly

HID Multifunctional Tugboat (for pipe laying, equipment transfer, anchor handling, fuel & water transport)

Length: 17.4m

Beam: 5.5m

Depth: 2.4m

Speed: 8–9 knots

Equipped with a hydraulic folding telescopic crane (6.3 tons @ 2m, 10m radius)

Total Power: 336kW

Twin-screw propellers for strong thrust and maneuverability

2000m Floating Discharge Pipeline (650mm ID)

Enables long-distance dredged material transport to designated spoil areas

Minimizes interference with other port operations

HID Remote Technical Support & Guidance

Full-process technical guidance and real-time support from HID’s team to ensure efficient equipment operation and smooth project progress

Project Highlights

Dredger operated over 20 hours continuously to remove hardened sediments

Floating pipeline connected tanker berth to deepwater channel for long-distance discharge

Tugboat ensured safe and efficient equipment movement in complex sea conditions

Project started two weeks ahead of schedule and received high praise from the client

Project Significance

The successful execution of this project restored Alaja Port’s designed channel depth, enhanced its capacity to receive large tankers, and ensured the steady operation of Turkmenistan’s crude oil export corridor. As a global leader in dredging equipment manufacturing, HID Shipyard once again demonstrated its engineering expertise and outstanding reputation in the international oil and gas maritime sector.