  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. HID Dredger and tugboat joint operation supports Turkmenistan’s Alaja port crude oil terminal dredging

2025 June 22   12:28

HID Dredger and tugboat joint operation supports Turkmenistan’s Alaja port crude oil terminal dredging

With the continued growth in global energy transportation demand, port dredging has become a key component in ensuring the smooth flow of resources. Recently, a cutter suction dredger and multifunctional tugboat, both built by HID Shipyard, were successfully deployed at the crude oil terminal of Alaja Port in Turkmenistan. Their mission: to improve the port’s navigability for oil tankers and ensure stable crude oil loading and export operations.

Project Background

Alaja Port is a strategic oil export hub on the Caspian Sea, playing a vital role in Turkmenistan’s crude storage and transport. Over time, sedimentation, especially in tanker berth areas, reduced navigable depth and began to hinder the berthing and loading of large oil tankers. To solve this issue, a reliable and efficient dredging system was urgently required to restore navigational depth and maintain loading safety.

HID’s Customized Dredging Solution

Procured and implemented by NUR Company, the project had strict requirements on dredging depth, discharge distance, and operational stability. HID Shipyard’s engineering team engaged in deep communication with the client, designing a tailor-made, high-performance, and cost-effective dredging solution suited to the project’s unique conditions.

HID Shipyard provided a full dredging package, including:

HIDCSD Series Heavy-Duty Cutter Suction Dredger
Length: 52 meters
Depth: 2.75 meters, with raised hull design for rough sea conditions
Max Dredging Depth: 20 meters (adaptable to varied terrain)
Max Output: 6000 m³/h (at 18m dredging depth)
Engine: Mitsubishi brand for efficient performance
Cutter Power: 400kW, capable of handling hard deposits
Modular design for easy transport and onsite assembly

HID Multifunctional Tugboat (for pipe laying, equipment transfer, anchor handling, fuel & water transport)
Length: 17.4m
Beam: 5.5m
Depth: 2.4m
Speed: 8–9 knots
Equipped with a hydraulic folding telescopic crane (6.3 tons @ 2m, 10m radius)
Total Power: 336kW
Twin-screw propellers for strong thrust and maneuverability
2000m Floating Discharge Pipeline (650mm ID)
Enables long-distance dredged material transport to designated spoil areas
Minimizes interference with other port operations
HID Remote Technical Support & Guidance
Full-process technical guidance and real-time support from HID’s team to ensure efficient equipment operation and smooth project progress

Project Highlights
Dredger operated over 20 hours continuously to remove hardened sediments
Floating pipeline connected tanker berth to deepwater channel for long-distance discharge
Tugboat ensured safe and efficient equipment movement in complex sea conditions
Project started two weeks ahead of schedule and received high praise from the client

Project Significance
The successful execution of this project restored Alaja Port’s designed channel depth, enhanced its capacity to receive large tankers, and ensured the steady operation of Turkmenistan’s crude oil export corridor. As a global leader in dredging equipment manufacturing, HID Shipyard once again demonstrated its engineering expertise and outstanding reputation in the international oil and gas maritime sector.

Topics:

dredging

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:17

Shearwater awarded 4D survey over Equinor’s Tyrihans field in the Norwegian Sea

14:01

DHT Holdings, Inc. announces agreement to acquire a 2018 built VLCC

13:43

QatarEnergy wins exploration license in Algeria

11:15

Orion secures new contracts worth $100 million, including two projects with the Port of Tampa Bay

09:11

Royal IHC unveils an innovative 4-track seabed crawler at SeaSEC 2025

2025 June 21

16:02

DEME takes part in dike reinforcements in the Netherlands

15:39

KR and HD Hyundai Samho join forces to bring AI into ship design

14:11

Scotland's largest maritime decarbonisation project goes live at Port of Aberdeen

12:14

DOF gets multiple contracts for its construction vessel Skandi Inventor in the Atlantic region

10:02

Vitol: Steel is a critical component of the energy transition

09:47

FC Marine Energy announces a strategic cooperation with IINO Lines for alternative marine fuels

2025 June 20

18:00

Höegh Autoliners christens fifth Aurora Class vessel, Höegh Sunrise, in Japan

17:23

GAC Bunker Fuels wins ISCC certification for sustainable marine biofuels

17:12

Germany and Latvia sign MoU for maritime technology cooperation in Baltic Sea

16:45

Provaris and K LINE sign MoU to accelerate hydrogen carrier commercialisation

16:24

AVTL to develop ammonia terminal in Pipavav

15:59

WinGD’s dual‑fuel 10X92DF‑M engine completes first methanol sea trial

15:23

Hanwha advances ESS and hydrogen fuel cells to boost maritime energy resilience

14:59

Maersk temporarily suspends vessel calls at Israel’s Port of Haifa amid Middle East conflict

13:52

Clarksons urges EU oil firms to act on LCO₂ shipping as NZIA deadlines loom

13:12

IMO and Norway co-host symposium on maritime autonomous surface ships

12:42

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries finishes major maintenance on diesel submarine Yun Bong-gil ahead of schedule

12:21

Asia-Pacific set to dominate global CO₂ shipping by 2055, says Xodus report

11:45

Scotland’s largest maritime decarbonisation project goes live at Port of Aberdeen

11:13

New York City сonverts Staten Island Ferry fleet to 100% renewable diesel

10:51

Aquila Power Catamarans announces launch of all-new Aquila 46 Yacht

10:29

Seatrium signs LOI with Solvang ASA for CCS system retrofits

09:30

HD Hyundai accelerates entry into European cruise ship market with solid oxide fuel cell technology

2025 June 19

18:08

Kalmar introduces “Automation as a Service” subscription model

17:40

Solstad Offshore ASA secures four-year contract with Petrobras for CSV Normand Flower

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news