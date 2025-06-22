  1. Home
  DHT Holdings, Inc. announces agreement to acquire a 2018 built VLCC

2025 June 22

DHT Holdings, Inc. announces agreement to acquire a 2018 built VLCC

DHT Holdings, Inc. (“DHT” or the “Company”) says that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a VLCC built in 2018 at Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), for $107 million. The vessel is scheduled to deliver towards the end of the third quarter of 2025. The acquisition will be financed through the Company’s available liquidity and projected mortgage debt. The vessel was built to a high specification by its current owner and is fitted with an exhaust gas cleaning system. The acquisition will improve DHT’s age profile and will further improve the DHT fleet’s efficiency metrics. 

DHT’s President & CEO, Svein Moxnes Harfjeld, comments: “We are always looking for opportunities with the intent of improving earnings per share for our shareholders. This is a sister of vessels built by us in 2018, a design with large carrying capacity and premium earning capabilities, well suited for the trading patterns of our key customers. We believe this to be a fitting addition to our fleet, replacing some of the earnings capacity that has been divested this year, delivering into a market with attractive prospects.” 

About DHT Holdings, Inc.
DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. The Company operates through its wholly owned management companies in Monaco, Norway, Singapore, and India.

