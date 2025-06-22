  1. Home
2025 June 22   15:17

offshore

Shearwater awarded 4D survey over Equinor’s Tyrihans field in the Norwegian Sea

Shearwater Geoservices AS (“Shearwater”) says it has been contracted by Equinor to perform a 4D towed streamer seismic survey over the Tyrihans field in Norway. It is the first project awarded under the 2021 Equinor frame agreement following a recent extension for an additional two years.

The one-month Norwegian Sea survey commences in early August. Shearwater will deploy the Amazon Conqueror, using Isometrix technology. The survey follows previous 4D campaigns for Equinor, most recently at the Mariner and Heidrun fields in 2024. Applying the same proven technology to capture repeat high-quality seismic data over the Tyrihans area will help understand changes to the reservoir over time in the producing field and support future production strategies to optimise output.

“The award reflects Shearwater’s strong technical capabilities and consistent operational reliability. Finding good solutions together with our clients is always a priority for us. In this case, we can provide our client with updated reservoir data to support long-term production optimisation and value creation,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater.

About Shearwater:
Shearwater is a global marine geoscience and technology business that specialises in collecting data offshore. The organisation uses state-of-the art seismic vessels and equipment to explore beneath the seabed and processes the data using market-leading proprietary software. These insights help clients understand the Earth and make informed decisions about accelerating responsible use of its resources. Shearwater's headquarters is in Bergen, Norway, with more facilities all around the globe. The company employs around 1270 people.

