2025 June 23   09:53

Soil investigation works to be carried out off Loyang Jetty, Singapore, Jun 23 - Aug 31

From 23 June to 31 August, soil investigation works will be carried out off Loyang Jetty. According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.79 of 2025, the work will be conducted at sea, within the working area, GAC Group said.

The working hours will be 0800-1800 (daylight Hours Only) from Monday to Saturday, excluding Public Holiday.

Soil investigation works will be carried out using a Multicat Workboat. A safety boat will be deployed to warn other craft in the vicinity of the working area. Craft involved in the works will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

