SCA joins Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool for reliable compliance

SCA delivers substantial climate benefits through the forest’s carbon uptake, long-term carbon storage in wood-based products, and the substitution effect when renewable materials replace fossil-based alternatives. As part of this broader climate contribution, SCA has set an ambitious goal to further reduce its fossil emissions. One step on this journey is the collaboration with Gasum and the use of its liquefied biogas pooling service, Gasum said.

Swedish forest company SCA has selected Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool as its solution for complying with the EU maritime emissions regulation. The credibility and reliability offered by an established company like Gasum were important factors in SCA’s decision.

SCA owns a fleet of three Ro-Ro vessels that transport the Group’s products—such as wood products, packaging paper, and pulp—to ports across Europe. At the same time, SCA’s vessels also offer transportation services to external customers.

SCA’s long-term objective is to reduce its emissions by 50 percent by 2030, relative to the base year 2019.

Through systematic efforts, emissions from SCA’s industrial processes have been dramatically reduced and are now close to zero. Today, the single largest source of fossil emissions is transportation. Using Gasum’s pooling service is one way for SCA to reduce the carbon intensity of the fuels used to operate its fleet.

Gasum uses waste-based liquefied biomethane (bio-LNG) in designated vessels with dual-fuel propulsion to generate regulatory compliance on behalf of the off-takers in the pool. Bio-LNG is a fully renewable and environmentally friendly fuel, with life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions that are, on average, 90 percent lower compared to fossil fuels.

FuelEU Maritime is a European Union regulation designed to reduce the carbon intensity of fuels used in European maritime transport. To facilitate compliance, the regulation allows for the voluntary pooling of emission reductions between vessels.

Gasum uses DNV technology to collect and validate the pool’s fuel consumption and emissions data. At the end of the year, DNV will verify the pool’s balance for EU reporting purposes.

About Gasum

The energy company Gasum is a Nordic gas sector and energy market expert. Gasum offers cleaner energy and energy market expert services for industry and for combined heat and power production as well as cleaner fuel solutions for road and maritime transport. The company helps its customers to reduce their own carbon footprint as well as that of their customers. Together with its partners, Gasum promotes development towards a carbon-neutral future on land and at sea.

About SCA

The core of SCA’s business is the forest, Europe’s largest private forest holding. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others’ forests. We offer packaging paper, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions. In 2024 the forest products company SCA had approximately 3,400 employees and net sales amounted to SEK 20 bn. SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden.