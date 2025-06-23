  1. Home
2025 June 23   12:07

ammonia

KR teams up with leading shipbuilders and KTR to develop standards for ammonia effluent discharge

KR (Korean Register) says it has officially launched a joint working group to establish international standards for the safe discharge of toxic ammonia effluent generated from ammonia-fueled ships. The initiative brings together Korean major shipbuilders?HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI), HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), HD Hyundai Samho, Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), and Hanwha Ocean, as well as the Korea Testing & Research Institute (KTR).

Ammonia is gaining global attention as a promising zero-carbon alternative fuel. However, due to its high toxicity and potential risks to the marine environment, specific international safety standards for its use are urgently needed. In particular, there are currently no established guidelines for managing the ammonia effluent generated from wet treatment systems on ammonia-fueled vessels, creating significant technical and operational uncertainty in ship design and operation.

The joint working group aims to develop international standards for the storage, treatment, and discharge of ammonia effluent from ships and formally propose them to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) through the Korean government.

This initiative follows a 2024 proposal to the IMO by KR, in cooperation with the Korean government, which first raised the need to develop guidelines for the management of ammonia effluent from ammonia-fueled ships. The proposal was officially approved at the 83rd session of the IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 83) in April 2025. The joint working group plans to submit draft guidelines to the IMO in 2026 and spearhead international discussions on the matter.

KIM Taesung, Director General at KTR, stated, “We will provide highly reliable scientific data to support the development of standards for ammonia effluent management, and actively cooperate to enhance the global competitiveness of Korea’s shipbuilding and shipping industries.”

PARK Sangmin, Senior Vice President of HD KSOE Green Energy Research Lab, remarked, “The working group will serve as a catalyst to advance international standards for ammonia-fueled vessels. HD Hyundai will leverage its experience in building the world’s first ammonia-fueled ship to continue leading the global market.”

LEE Hoki, Director of Samsung Heavy Industries, commented, “This initiative will lay the foundation for the full-scale commercialization of ammonia fuel. SHI will continue to collaborate with stakeholders to reinforce Korea’s status as a leading shipbuilding nation.”

CHOI Younghwan, Team Leader of Hanwha Ocean, said, “Establishing ammonia effluent standards in a timely manner will bolster Korea’s leadership in shipbuilding and maritime sectors. Hanwha Ocean is committed to proactive technology development and regulatory preparedness.”

KIM Kyungbok, Executive Vice President of KR, concluded, “This joint working group is a pivotal milestone of maritime and shipbuilding industries joining forces to lead the development of international safety standards based on advanced technological capabilities. KR will continue to support the development and international standardization of safety regulations for alternative fuels in close cooperation with the Korean government.”

