  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. ASW SWC ‘ARNALA’, classed by Indian Register of Shipping, delivered to Indian Navy

2025 June 23   11:27

shipbuilding

ASW SWC ‘ARNALA’, classed by Indian Register of Shipping, delivered to Indian Navy

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) takes pride in the delivery of ‘INS Arnala’, the first in a series of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW SWCs), to the Indian Navy. The vessel was delivered by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd, marking a significant milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance in defence production, IRS said in a press release.

‘INS Arnala’ has been indigenously designed and constructed in compliance with the Naval Classification Rules of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and has demonstrated the successful collaboration between Indian Defence Public Sector Undertakings, the private sector, and IRS in building very capable naval platforms.

The primary role of the warship is to undertake naval underwater operations, covering underwater surveillance, detection and neutralisation of hostile submarines, in shallow waters, where the environment renders these tasks more difficult, by several orders of magnitude, than in an ‘open ocean’ environment.  The vessels are also equipped for mine-laying, and other secondary roles.

Cdr K K Dhawan, Head Defence said ‘Indian Register of Shipping is honoured to be associated with this prestigious project and remains committed to supporting India’s defence and maritime developments through robust technical standards, innovation, and collaborative efforts. IRS is proud to have certified these vessels, which have over 80% indigenous content, which is a testimony to the commitment of IRS towards India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative’.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

12:07

KR teams up with leading shipbuilders and KTR to develop standards for ammonia effluent discharge

11:49

Hapag-Lloyd anounces PSS for UAE to Kenya and Tanzania trade

10:19

SCA joins Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool for reliable compliance

09:53

Soil investigation works to be carried out off Loyang Jetty, Singapore, Jun 23 - Aug 31

2025 June 22

15:17

Shearwater awarded 4D survey over Equinor’s Tyrihans field in the Norwegian Sea

14:01

DHT Holdings, Inc. announces agreement to acquire a 2018 built VLCC

13:43

QatarEnergy wins exploration license in Algeria

12:28

HID Dredger and tugboat joint operation supports Turkmenistan’s Alaja port crude oil terminal dredging

11:15

Orion secures new contracts worth $100 million, including two projects with the Port of Tampa Bay

09:11

Royal IHC unveils an innovative 4-track seabed crawler at SeaSEC 2025

2025 June 21

16:02

DEME takes part in dike reinforcements in the Netherlands

15:39

KR and HD Hyundai Samho join forces to bring AI into ship design

14:11

Scotland's largest maritime decarbonisation project goes live at Port of Aberdeen

12:14

DOF gets multiple contracts for its construction vessel Skandi Inventor in the Atlantic region

10:02

Vitol: Steel is a critical component of the energy transition

09:47

FC Marine Energy announces a strategic cooperation with IINO Lines for alternative marine fuels

2025 June 20

18:00

Höegh Autoliners christens fifth Aurora Class vessel, Höegh Sunrise, in Japan

17:23

GAC Bunker Fuels wins ISCC certification for sustainable marine biofuels

17:12

Germany and Latvia sign MoU for maritime technology cooperation in Baltic Sea

16:45

Provaris and K LINE sign MoU to accelerate hydrogen carrier commercialisation

16:24

AVTL to develop ammonia terminal in Pipavav

15:59

WinGD’s dual‑fuel 10X92DF‑M engine completes first methanol sea trial

15:23

Hanwha advances ESS and hydrogen fuel cells to boost maritime energy resilience

14:59

Maersk temporarily suspends vessel calls at Israel’s Port of Haifa amid Middle East conflict

13:52

Clarksons urges EU oil firms to act on LCO₂ shipping as NZIA deadlines loom

13:12

IMO and Norway co-host symposium on maritime autonomous surface ships

12:42

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries finishes major maintenance on diesel submarine Yun Bong-gil ahead of schedule

12:21

Asia-Pacific set to dominate global CO₂ shipping by 2055, says Xodus report

11:45

Scotland’s largest maritime decarbonisation project goes live at Port of Aberdeen

11:13

New York City сonverts Staten Island Ferry fleet to 100% renewable diesel

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news