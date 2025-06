A Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) is coming into effect for the United Arab Emirates to Mombasa, Kenya and Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania. This PSS is applicable for all cargo loaded on July 01, 2025 until further notice, Hapag-Lloyd said in its updates.

The details for this PSS are listed below:

PSS from United Arab Emirates to Mombasa (KE)

USD 125 per 20' container

USD 350 per 40' container

PSS from United Arab Emirates to Dar Es Salaam (TZ)

USD 225 per 20' container

USD 550 per 40' container