2025 June 23   13:51

shipbuilding

Strategic Marine delivers the fourth fast crew boat to TMS

Strategic Marine says it has successfully delivered "TMS Tah Muang", the latest 42-metre Generation 4 Fast Crew Boat (FCB) to join the growing fleet of Truth Maritime Services (TMS), a subsidiary of the Prima Marine Group. This marks the fourth high-performance vessel delivered by Strategic Marine to TMS since 2024, following the earlier handovers of TMS Ranod, TMS Raman, and most recently, TMS Chana.

Purpose-built to meet the operational needs of offshore energy clients in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, TMS Tah Muang is equipped with advanced capabilities to ensure safe, efficient crew transfers and support services in challenging offshore environments.

TMS continues to play a critical role in the region’s offshore petroleum sector, operating a growing fleet that now includes 18 crew boats and two 300-passenger accommodation barges. The addition of TMS Tah Muang further enhances its ability to support exploration, production, and maintenance operations with greater efficiency and reliability.

Mr. Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine, shared:

“We are pleased to deliver TMS Tah Muang to our valued partner Truth Maritime Services. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to providing dependable, high-performance vessels that contribute meaningfully to our clients’ operational success. We sincerely thank TMS and Prima Marine Group for their trust and continued partnership.”

Strategic Marine looks forward to supporting TMS in their ongoing growth and is committed to delivering vessels that meet the evolving demands of the offshore energy sector.

About Strategic Marine:

Strategic Marine Group is a global shipbuilder with a focus on specialty aluminium craft construction and fabrication. It has a shipyard in Singapore, and presence in Australia, Europe and the Middle East. It operates principally in five key market segments, producing high quality vessels for Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, Ferries & Transportation, Defence and Paramilitary and Port / Pilot Services. Strategic Marine Group has built and delivered more than 600 vessels made of both aluminium and steel for a variety of clients in over 30 countries.

