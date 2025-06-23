  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. TOTE Group promotes Alex Hofeling to President of TOTE Maritime Alaska

2025 June 23   15:24

TOTE Group promotes Alex Hofeling to President of TOTE Maritime Alaska

TOTE Group, a recognized leader in transportation and logistics overseeing some of the most trusted companies in the U.S., announced the expansion of its leadership team to support the organization’s long-term vision, strategic alignment, and to enhance customer value. Alex Hofeling, currently President of TOTE Maritime Alaska, is being promoted to the new role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With this transition, Bill Crawford, who served as Vice President of Commercial, is being promoted to President of TOTE Maritime Alaska.

Hofeling joined TOTE in 2013. Relocating to TOTE Group’s headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida to serve as CCO, he will oversee the organization’s corporate and commercial strategy as well as marketing efforts across all business units. His focus will be on customer engagement, market expansion, and integrated business development to support long-term, sustainable growth. In his previous role as president of the Alaska group, he partnered with customers, communities, public officials, labor interests and more to foster operational excellence and fulfill TOTE’s commitment to serving those in the 49th state.

“Alex’s thoughtful, values-driven leadership strengthens teams and drives performance,” said Tim Nolan, President and CEO of TOTE Group. “His insights into our commercial landscape, along with his consistent focus on people, performance, and safety, make him uniquely suited for this next chapter.”

Taking over the helm as president of TOTE Maritime Alaska, Crawford will now oversee all operations for the company based out of the Tacoma, Washington, office. He began his career at TOTE in 2003 and brings over 26 years of experience in the shipping and LTL industries. In his previous role as VP of Commercial, he led the strategic plan for the sales and marketing teams and ensured key performance objectives for the organization were achieved.

“Bill knows our people, our culture, our business, and the Alaska market through and through,” said Nolan. “His passion and experience will be a tremendous asset as we continually look for ways to better serve our customers and communities in the Last Frontier.”

Hofeling and Crawford will transition to their new roles on August 4, 2025.

“We’re proud to see our leaders take on new challenges and continue delivering value to our customers, employees, and partners,” Nolan added.

About TOTE Group

TOTE Group is a recognized leader in transportation and logistics, overseeing some of the most trusted companies in the U.S. Guided by a commitment to reliable and superior service, we support our customers and communities through safe and efficient operations. Our organization is made up of independently operated companies across four key business lines: Maritime, Terminals, Services, and Logistics. These businesses are united by shared values of Safety, Commitment, and Integrity. From shipbuilding and vessel management to terminal operations and end-to-end logistics, we seamlessly connect our customers with innovative, high-quality solutions.

About TOTE Maritime Alaska

TOTE Maritime Alaska has proudly served as a critical shipping link to Alaska for over 50 years with twice-weekly sailings between Tacoma, Washington, and Anchorage, Alaska. The ORCA-Class vessels, custom-built for the unique challenges of Alaska, provide safe, reliable service with the unmatched versatility of roll-on/roll-off (RO/RO) operations. The vessels can accommodate any over-the-road trailer sizes, over-dimensional freight, heavy equipment, and rolling stock up to 200,000 pounds.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:07

CMA CGM provides updates on tensions in the Middle East Gulf

17:41

ABS Chairman and CEO urges Greek maritime leaders to align strategy with regulation, technology, and safety

17:35

Fincantieri announces new version of the Company's bylaws

17:23

S&P Global warns congestion builds-up in Persian Gulf due to GPS jamming can lead to collisions

16:50

Jack Tanner Towing expands fleet with Mitsubishi-powered M/V Miss Hazel

16:39

USACE to name new hopper dredge DONNELLY

15:53

Austal USA launched its first steel ship USNS Billy Frank Jr.

14:33

HD Hyundai partners with Edison Chouest to build LNG-dual fuel containerships in US

13:51

Strategic Marine delivers the fourth fast crew boat to TMS

12:53

Equinor: Johan Castberg producing at full capacity

12:07

KR teams up with leading shipbuilders and KTR to develop standards for ammonia effluent discharge

11:49

Hapag-Lloyd anounces PSS for UAE to Kenya and Tanzania trade

11:27

ASW SWC ‘ARNALA’, classed by Indian Register of Shipping, delivered to Indian Navy

10:19

SCA joins Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool for reliable compliance

09:53

Soil investigation works to be carried out off Loyang Jetty, Singapore, Jun 23 - Aug 31

2025 June 22

15:17

Shearwater awarded 4D survey over Equinor’s Tyrihans field in the Norwegian Sea

14:01

DHT Holdings, Inc. announces agreement to acquire a 2018 built VLCC

13:43

QatarEnergy wins exploration license in Algeria

12:28

HID Dredger and tugboat joint operation supports Turkmenistan’s Alaja port crude oil terminal dredging

11:15

Orion secures new contracts worth $100 million, including two projects with the Port of Tampa Bay

09:11

Royal IHC unveils an innovative 4-track seabed crawler at SeaSEC 2025

2025 June 21

16:02

DEME takes part in dike reinforcements in the Netherlands

15:39

KR and HD Hyundai Samho join forces to bring AI into ship design

14:11

Scotland's largest maritime decarbonisation project goes live at Port of Aberdeen

12:14

DOF gets multiple contracts for its construction vessel Skandi Inventor in the Atlantic region

10:02

Vitol: Steel is a critical component of the energy transition

09:47

FC Marine Energy announces a strategic cooperation with IINO Lines for alternative marine fuels

2025 June 20

18:00

Höegh Autoliners christens fifth Aurora Class vessel, Höegh Sunrise, in Japan

17:23

GAC Bunker Fuels wins ISCC certification for sustainable marine biofuels

17:12

Germany and Latvia sign MoU for maritime technology cooperation in Baltic Sea

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news