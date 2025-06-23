TOTE Group promotes Alex Hofeling to President of TOTE Maritime Alaska

TOTE Group, a recognized leader in transportation and logistics overseeing some of the most trusted companies in the U.S., announced the expansion of its leadership team to support the organization’s long-term vision, strategic alignment, and to enhance customer value. Alex Hofeling, currently President of TOTE Maritime Alaska, is being promoted to the new role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With this transition, Bill Crawford, who served as Vice President of Commercial, is being promoted to President of TOTE Maritime Alaska.

Hofeling joined TOTE in 2013. Relocating to TOTE Group’s headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida to serve as CCO, he will oversee the organization’s corporate and commercial strategy as well as marketing efforts across all business units. His focus will be on customer engagement, market expansion, and integrated business development to support long-term, sustainable growth. In his previous role as president of the Alaska group, he partnered with customers, communities, public officials, labor interests and more to foster operational excellence and fulfill TOTE’s commitment to serving those in the 49th state.

“Alex’s thoughtful, values-driven leadership strengthens teams and drives performance,” said Tim Nolan, President and CEO of TOTE Group. “His insights into our commercial landscape, along with his consistent focus on people, performance, and safety, make him uniquely suited for this next chapter.”

Taking over the helm as president of TOTE Maritime Alaska, Crawford will now oversee all operations for the company based out of the Tacoma, Washington, office. He began his career at TOTE in 2003 and brings over 26 years of experience in the shipping and LTL industries. In his previous role as VP of Commercial, he led the strategic plan for the sales and marketing teams and ensured key performance objectives for the organization were achieved.

“Bill knows our people, our culture, our business, and the Alaska market through and through,” said Nolan. “His passion and experience will be a tremendous asset as we continually look for ways to better serve our customers and communities in the Last Frontier.”

Hofeling and Crawford will transition to their new roles on August 4, 2025.

“We’re proud to see our leaders take on new challenges and continue delivering value to our customers, employees, and partners,” Nolan added.

About TOTE Group

TOTE Group is a recognized leader in transportation and logistics, overseeing some of the most trusted companies in the U.S. Guided by a commitment to reliable and superior service, we support our customers and communities through safe and efficient operations. Our organization is made up of independently operated companies across four key business lines: Maritime, Terminals, Services, and Logistics. These businesses are united by shared values of Safety, Commitment, and Integrity. From shipbuilding and vessel management to terminal operations and end-to-end logistics, we seamlessly connect our customers with innovative, high-quality solutions.

About TOTE Maritime Alaska

TOTE Maritime Alaska has proudly served as a critical shipping link to Alaska for over 50 years with twice-weekly sailings between Tacoma, Washington, and Anchorage, Alaska. The ORCA-Class vessels, custom-built for the unique challenges of Alaska, provide safe, reliable service with the unmatched versatility of roll-on/roll-off (RO/RO) operations. The vessels can accommodate any over-the-road trailer sizes, over-dimensional freight, heavy equipment, and rolling stock up to 200,000 pounds.