USACE to name new hopper dredge DONNELLY

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Philadelphia District and Marine Design Center shared an update regarding the ongoing construction of a Medium Class Hopper Dredge (MCHD) to replace the Dredge McFARLAND. USACE announced the new dredge will be named the DONNELLY after the late Ray Donnelly who retired as Chief of Resource Management for the USACE Philadelphia District in 2020, Eastern Shipbuilding Group said.

In April 2025, construction of the DONNELLY commenced with a steel cutting ceremony at Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s Allanton Shipyard. Since then, modular construction has been progressing steadily, with unit builds underway and fabrication and assembly of various key components. Work is being carried out in close coordination with the USACE Marine Design Center, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, and Royal IHC, the designer of record.

About Ray Donnelly

Ray Donnelly received the de Fleury Medal (Bronze Order) in recognition of his 44-year career in which he served both the U.S. Navy and USACE. He was a key leader in the USACE Resource Management community and conducted a detailed analysis of the four USACE-owned dredges and the impacts of recapitalization on the national Civil Works program. Donnelly was also instrumental in the financial management of the Hopper Dredge McFarland.

About the New Medium Class Hopper Dredge

The new MCHD will play a critical role in enabling the Corps to continue to deliver its navigation mission and provide for safe, reliable, effective, and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation systems for vital national security, commerce, and recreation needs. The new dredge is estimated to be placed into service in 2027 and replaces the McFARLAND, one of four oceangoing hopper dredges owned and operated by the Army Corps of Engineers

Vessel Specifications:

Length: 320’

Beam: 72’

Hull Depth: 28’

Draft (hopper empty): 11’3”

Draft (hopper full): 25’6”

Maximum Hopper Capacity: 6000 yd3

Maximum dredge depth with suction tube at 45 degrees: 65’