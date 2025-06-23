  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. USACE to name new hopper dredge DONNELLY

2025 June 23   16:39

shipbuilding

USACE to name new hopper dredge DONNELLY

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Philadelphia District and Marine Design Center shared an update regarding the ongoing construction of a Medium Class Hopper Dredge (MCHD) to replace the Dredge McFARLAND. USACE announced the new dredge will be named the DONNELLY after the late Ray Donnelly who retired as Chief of Resource Management for the USACE Philadelphia District in 2020, Eastern Shipbuilding Group said.

In April 2025, construction of the DONNELLY commenced with a steel cutting ceremony at Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s Allanton Shipyard. Since then, modular construction has been progressing steadily, with unit builds underway and fabrication and assembly of various key components. Work is being carried out in close coordination with the USACE Marine Design Center, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, and Royal IHC, the designer of record.

About Ray Donnelly
Ray Donnelly received the de Fleury Medal (Bronze Order) in recognition of his 44-year career in which he served both the U.S. Navy and USACE. He was a key leader in the USACE Resource Management community and conducted a detailed analysis of the four USACE-owned dredges and the impacts of recapitalization on the national Civil Works program. Donnelly was also instrumental in the financial management of the Hopper Dredge McFarland.

About the New Medium Class Hopper Dredge
The new MCHD will play a critical role in enabling the Corps to continue to deliver its navigation mission and provide for safe, reliable, effective, and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation systems for vital national security, commerce, and recreation needs.  The new dredge is estimated to be placed into service in 2027 and replaces the McFARLAND, one of four oceangoing hopper dredges owned and operated by the Army Corps of Engineers

Vessel Specifications:

Length: 320’
Beam: 72’
Hull Depth: 28’
Draft (hopper empty): 11’3”
Draft (hopper full): 25’6”
Maximum Hopper Capacity: 6000 yd3
Maximum dredge depth with suction tube at 45 degrees: 65’

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:07

CMA CGM provides updates on tensions in the Middle East Gulf

17:41

ABS Chairman and CEO urges Greek maritime leaders to align strategy with regulation, technology, and safety

17:35

Fincantieri announces new version of the Company's bylaws

17:23

S&P Global warns congestion builds-up in Persian Gulf due to GPS jamming can lead to collisions

16:50

Jack Tanner Towing expands fleet with Mitsubishi-powered M/V Miss Hazel

15:53

Austal USA launched its first steel ship USNS Billy Frank Jr.

15:24

TOTE Group promotes Alex Hofeling to President of TOTE Maritime Alaska

14:33

HD Hyundai partners with Edison Chouest to build LNG-dual fuel containerships in US

13:51

Strategic Marine delivers the fourth fast crew boat to TMS

12:53

Equinor: Johan Castberg producing at full capacity

12:07

KR teams up with leading shipbuilders and KTR to develop standards for ammonia effluent discharge

11:49

Hapag-Lloyd anounces PSS for UAE to Kenya and Tanzania trade

11:27

ASW SWC ‘ARNALA’, classed by Indian Register of Shipping, delivered to Indian Navy

10:19

SCA joins Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool for reliable compliance

09:53

Soil investigation works to be carried out off Loyang Jetty, Singapore, Jun 23 - Aug 31

2025 June 22

15:17

Shearwater awarded 4D survey over Equinor’s Tyrihans field in the Norwegian Sea

14:01

DHT Holdings, Inc. announces agreement to acquire a 2018 built VLCC

13:43

QatarEnergy wins exploration license in Algeria

12:28

HID Dredger and tugboat joint operation supports Turkmenistan’s Alaja port crude oil terminal dredging

11:15

Orion secures new contracts worth $100 million, including two projects with the Port of Tampa Bay

09:11

Royal IHC unveils an innovative 4-track seabed crawler at SeaSEC 2025

2025 June 21

16:02

DEME takes part in dike reinforcements in the Netherlands

15:39

KR and HD Hyundai Samho join forces to bring AI into ship design

14:11

Scotland's largest maritime decarbonisation project goes live at Port of Aberdeen

12:14

DOF gets multiple contracts for its construction vessel Skandi Inventor in the Atlantic region

10:02

Vitol: Steel is a critical component of the energy transition

09:47

FC Marine Energy announces a strategic cooperation with IINO Lines for alternative marine fuels

2025 June 20

18:00

Höegh Autoliners christens fifth Aurora Class vessel, Höegh Sunrise, in Japan

17:23

GAC Bunker Fuels wins ISCC certification for sustainable marine biofuels

17:12

Germany and Latvia sign MoU for maritime technology cooperation in Baltic Sea

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news