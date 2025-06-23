  1. Home
2025 June 23   17:35

shipbuilding

Fincantieri announces new version of the Company's bylaws

Notice of filing of the updated company By-laws 23 June 2025

Following what was communicated on 19 June 2025, Fincantieri S.p.A. ("Fincantieri" or the "Company") announces that the new version of Fincantieri’s bylaws, registered in the Companies' Register of Venezia Giulia on 20 June 2025, is made available to the public on the Company’s website in the section “Governance and Ethics – Corporate Governance System – Bylaws” and on the website of the authorized storage mechanism “eMarket STORAGE”, the shipbuilding company said.

