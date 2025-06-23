CMA CGM provides updates on tensions in the Middle East Gulf

CMA CGM: the safety of our teams, vessels, and cargo is our priority.

The geopolitical context affecting the Middle East is evolving. The dedicated monitoring cell we have set up enables us to monitor developments very closely to ensure maximum security for our operations and your cargo. At this stage, we confirm that shipping activities are proceeding as normal in the area, and that our operations and logistics chains remain unchanged. We continue to ensure full service coverage across all routes and ports of call, with the same quality standards for our customers, the CMA CGM Group said.